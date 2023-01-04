Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
Boston Public Library shares list of its 10 most borrowed books in 2022
“The most borrowed titles of 2022 cover a broad variety of genres, with both romance and science fiction represented this year.”. Bostonians were in the mood for fiction in 2022. The Boston Public Library on Wednesday released the titles of the 10 books most borrowed by library patrons last year...
Time Out Global
The best food halls in Boston
Try the best of Boston at food halls that showcase all the food and drink the city has to offer. The food hall trend that’s swept the country has been established in Boston for years now, with the Boston Public Market and the Time Out Market opening in the past decade. It’s no surprise, people love having so many options from the best restaurants around the city all under one roof. Whether you want to try bites from different chefs, or please a big crowd of family and friends, food halls are a guaranteed crowd pleasing casual hang. If you’re looking for something more full service, check out our guides to the best steakhouses in Boston, best Italian restaurants in Boston, or best Japanese restaurants in Boston.
Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park
BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
Boston Magazine
Where to Find the Greatest Espresso Martinis in Boston
Caffeine and booze, together in one perfect drink. With the post-holiday-season slump in full effect, you might be seeking caffeine to power you through the year’s earliest days—and maybe also some booze to temper the edge. Well, have we got something for you: Below, 12 of Greater Boston’s greatest takes on the classic espresso martini—one foolproof way to get both kinds of buzzes in one excellent drink. There’s something for everyone on this list, from fairly traditional versions to tequila- or rum-based variations, including one with a nod to The Big Lebowski. Enjoy!
theyankeexpress.com
NE Steak and Seafood evolves and grows with the times
Today, more than ever, the Quirk family’s New England Steak and Seafood in Mendon is not just about the fare in its name by which the restaurant has thrived for almost sixty years. Famous for its old-fashioned atmosphere, New England Steak and Seafood is also becoming known for such things as partnering with the Mendon Police Department on a “stuff the cruiser” campaign to benefit struggling families in the Blackstone Valley. And, recently, “Christmas dinner to go,” featuring Roast Prime Rib of Beef, pumpkin bread, cinnamon rolls and onion rolls. Whitinsville Realtor Jack Walker is among those who regularly frequent New England Steak and Seafood for lunch or dinner. Strong patronage is not uncommon!
NECN
Where's the Snow? Boston May Be Behind, But It Only Takes 1 Storm to Catch Up
We've only seen 1" of snow so far in Boston this winter season - which puts us just under a foot behind the climatological average (12.3" for the season to date). This exact time last year, we were in a very similar scenario before receiving an 11.7" snowstorm (Jan. 7, 2022) followed by the second largest January snowstorm in Boston's history with 23.6" (Jan. 29, 2022). And we ended up with 54” total for the season.
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’
The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
wgbh.org
When is it time to mask up again? Boston doctors weigh in
The winter season is officially here and with cases of cold and flu, RSV and coronavirus of top concern, is it time to mask up again?. Boston Public Schools recently recommended eight days of masking following winter break, but it is not a mandate. Local doctors on Greater Boston said...
wbrc.com
Dunkin’ workers surprise longtime customer with 95th birthday party
BOSTON (WCVB) - Employees at a Dunkin’ store in Massachusetts helped surprise a longtime customer with a birthday party. Workers recently set aside a table for customer Fred Brown, an Air Force veteran. The team said Brown regularly stops at the store and they wanted to surprise him with...
iheart.com
One Lynnfield Developer Tests Less Conventional Materials To Build Houses
LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Lynnfield developer is pushing wood aside and testing out some other materials to build houses. Lynnfield Developer, Alb-Illyrians Housing, is building a 56-hundred-square-foot home entirely made out of steel and concrete. "It's a fireproof home, has all metal [and] concrete inside, metal roofing,...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Boston researchers testing vaccine for deadly brain cancer
BOSTON -- It is one of the most-feared of cancer diagnoses: Glioblastoma. “This is the most drug-resistant, treatment-resistant, adaptive cancer on the planet,” said David Arons, President and CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), based in Newton. It’s also one of the most deadly. The NBTS reports...
country1025.com
Last Chance To See ZooLights And WinterLights In Massachusetts This Weekend
If you were too busy with the hustle and bustle of the holidays to actually enjoy the glitter and sparkle of it all, here’s your chance. There are no presents to wrap or shopping to do, so get lit this weekend! And by that I mean, go see ZooLights or WinterLights…now playing in Massachusetts. See Stoneham get lit, Andover, and Canton, too. And find out where to see reindeer! Everything you need to know is right here.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
advocatenews.net
Longtime Malden educator donates $5K to Malden Overcoming Addiction
Former Linden Principal honors memory of his son, Jim Dempsey. Malden Overcoming Addiction (MOA) is pleased to announce that this year’s annual Malden Overcomes Day, to be held in August of 2023, will be called the Malden Overcomes-William Dempsey Family Day. MOA President Paul Hammersley and Vice President Dana Brown were honored to accept a generous $5,000 donation from longtime Malden Public Schools educator and former Linden Principal William “Bill” Dempsey, in memory of his son, Jim Dempsey.
bostonagentmagazine.com
The Procopio Companies Wilmington multifamily development opens to residents
The Procopio Companies recently celebrated the opening of its Lume multifamily residential project at 635 Main St. in Wilmington. Located 20 miles from Boston, the developer broke ground on the project in June 2021. The three-story, 49-unit luxury residential development includes 74,000 square feet of multifamily housing with 39 garden-style...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
valleypatriot.com
Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER
Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
Comments / 0