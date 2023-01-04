Chesapeake officials searching for raccoon that bit a person

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Health Department wants to find a raccoon that bit a person on Wednesday, January 4.

The encounter between the individual and the animal happened in the 2900 block of Guenevere Drive, near Camelot Elementary School.

A 6-month-old dog was also exposed to the raccoon, which Chesapeake Animal Services (CAS) says may be rabid. The dog is currently under quarantine.

Authorities have notified Camelot Elementary School staff to keep a lookout for the animal, which was last spotted heading south towards a creek.

Contact CAS at (757) 382-8080 if you think you’ve seen the raccoon.

The Chesapeake health director has the following recommendations for residents to take in protecting their families and their pets from rabies:

If your pet and/or livestock has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.

Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposures must be taken seriously.

Do not approach wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, or skunks. If you think a wild animal needs help, call the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance (www.dgif.virginia.gov).

Bring stray domestic animals, especially if they appear ill or injured, to the attention of local animal control authorities. If you think a stray animal needs help, contact your local animal control office for guidance.

Have your veterinarian vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and selected livestock. Keep the vaccinations up to date. Consult your veterinarian or the Chesapeake Health Department if you have any questions about pet vaccinations.

Confine your pets and livestock to your property.

Securely seal garbage containers with lids.

State law requires all dogs and cats over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies. For more information on rabies, contact the Chesapeake Health Department at (757) 382-8672 or Animal Control at (757) 382-8080 or log onto Virginia Department of Health’s website at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov / or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.