WCTV
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
WALB 10
16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
VPD investigating Tuesday shooting that left two males shot
Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon in Valdosta, leaving a 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
WCTV
Trial set to begin later this month for Taylor County murder suspect
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 is set to head to trial later this month in Taylor County. Kenneth Burns was arrested in May 2020, a day after his ex-wife Lori Carlton was found dead in a home on Foley Cutoff Road.
Lake City Reporter
Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75
JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Family asks for prayers for young children critically injured in farming accident
Ga. - A terrible farming accident put two young children from South Georgia in the hospital fighting for their lives in late December. Now in January, family say the two are slowly on the mend. The tragedy began when three children were playing inside a Cotton Module Builder at a...
WALB 10
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness shows no mercy. Not for people who’ve served their country, or for single mothers with multiple children. A non-profit, made of five service programs aimed at meeting the needs of the vulnerable in crisis, wants the community to know they’re here to help.
lowndescounty.com
2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper Tickets on Sale Now!
CONTACT: Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer. 2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper Tickets on Sale Now!. Lowndes County, Georgia: Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot, in Atlanta, beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials and local businesses, professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and meaningful conversations.
WALB 10
Lowndes, Echols Co. based foster care needs your support
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit whose mission is to educate community partners and volunteers to meet the needs of vulnerable children is asking for help. Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County says in 2022, the community was great to them. But it’s a new year, and requests for foster children are already coming in.
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
WCTV
WWII Veteran who was part of D-Day Invasion dies at the age of 102
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A South Georgia World War II veteran who participated in the D-Day Invasion passed away this week at the age of 102. Family members tell us Vernon Guthrie died Tuesday, just a few weeks shy of his 103rd birthday. His funeral was Friday afternoon in Nashville, Georgia.
WALB 10
Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a month since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Doeun and destroyed a cotton gin and it’s going to take more than a clean-up to get it back fully operational. The structure of Mobley Cotton Gin was completely twisted off its frame on...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta child actor making his mark
VALDOSTA – Meet local child actor Jack Ferguson, a 10-year-old in Valdosta who is making his mark. Jack Ferguson is one of the hardest working 10-year-old in Valdosta! Not only does he excel in school at Valwood, but he also plays football, is an avid UGA Fan, and is a working actor.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta resident graduates from Hinds College
VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident, Maria Gilbert, has recently graduated from Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 ceremony. Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Fall 2022 was Maria Gilbert of Valdosta. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec....
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
24hip-hop.com
Get To Know Lakeland, GA Artist Hulio Nelms
Is a rising artist born and raised in a small town called Lakeland, Georgia. He began his music career by contributing to a church group then later merging off to make R&B and rap. According to Hulio, his small-town upbringing has made a huge impact on his artistry throughout his career so far.
