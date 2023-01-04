Only $25k? I asked for a wellness check on my daughter once and they said no one came to the door and left. She was okay but that’s not the point. The officer asked “what do you want me to do”? I told them go back and bang on that door and lay eyes on my daughter. Wake Forest Police Department are mostly idiots. They should have sued for more.
I'm so sorry for the family's loss, when my mama was living & I couldn't get her on the phone I would call the sheriff's department & ask them if they would go out & do a well check on her.She would answer the door & tell them she was ok she was working in her sowing room & didn't hear the phone.If the sheriff's department had called me back & told me they didn't get an answer I would have gotten off work & went directly to her house to make sure she was ok.My question is did any of his family or a friend live close by ?
We live in a litigious society. It’s always someone else’s fault.
