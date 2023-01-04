COMANESTI, Romania (AP) — Centuries ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would don bear fur and dance to fend off evil spirits. Nowadays, the custom lives on as a popular festival that has been drawing crowds of tourists. The so-called ‘dancing bears festival’ takes place every December, starting in the days before Christmas and ending with New Year's Eve. Hundreds of bear-costumed people of all ages roam villages...

