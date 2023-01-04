The TCU men’s basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second consecutive game on Wednesday, erasing a 17-point hole behind late-game heroics from Chuck O’Bannon, who swished a long-range jumper with 3.4 seconds remaining before Xavier Cork blocked the final shot attempt of the evening as the Horned Frogs edged Baylor 88-87 in a matchup of ranked Big 12 Conference rivals. With TCU and Baylor squaring off for the first time as ranked programs, it was the Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), who broke the hearts of the Bears for the second time this school year. TCU avoided a major upset during the football season, booting a game-winning field goal to shock Baylor 29-28 in Waco.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO