The Comeback

Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news

There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A friend and business partner of Hamlin provided an initial update on his condition and continued Read more... The post Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WGN News

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins Buffalo Bills via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game […]
E! News

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Speaks to Team For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Watch: NFL Star Damar Hamlin Awake & Communicating After Cardiac Arrest. Damar Hamlin has reunited with his teammates. One day after doctors confirmed that the Buffalo Bills safety, who was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, was awake, the organization shared that the 24-year-old spoke with teammates during a team meeting.
