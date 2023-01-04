Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Why Patriots-Bills Rematch Is ‘Plastic Bag Game’ For New England
FOXBORO, Mass. — You’ve probably heard of a “hat and T-shirt game,” where a team has a chance to clinch a division title and receive the accompanying commemorative attire. Sunday’s contest in Buffalo could be the opposite for the New England Patriots. A win over...
Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots? Jason McIntyre Makes Bold NFL Prediction
Mac Jones’ second-year regression with the Patriots leaves open the door for continued quarterback debate in New England. And you know what that means? The Jimmy Garoppolo speculation almost certainly will pick back up this NFL offseason, assuming the veteran QB leaves the San Francisco 49ers. Colin Cowherd and...
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings. He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park,...
Joe Burrow Reveals Bengals’ Preference For Postponed Bills Game
As it stands, the final week of the 2022 NFL season will wrap up Sunday night at Lambeau Field. But even after the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers complete their all-important matchup, there might be one more game to be played. The status of the Bills-Bengals contest remains...
Patriots Rumors: Why Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Got Suspended
The 2022 Patriots season ended on a sour note for Jack Jones and Jake Bailey. New England on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback and veteran punter, who had been dealing with a knee and back injury, respectively. Jones, who injured his knee during the road game against the Arizona Cardinals, was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week, whereas Bailey had been in and out of practice for the last couple of weeks.
NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination
Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Showing “Remarkable Improvement”
The Buffalo Bills shared a positive update on Thursday regarding injured safety Damar Hamlin, noting the 24-year-old has shown “remarkable improvement” and “appears to be neurologically intact.”. “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over...
Jake Bailey Files Grievance Against Patriots Over ‘Unknown’ Suspension
New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey will take action over his suspension. New England officially suspended the punter and rookie cornerback Jack Jones on Friday, which were made retroactive to Dec. 31. The two were dealing with back and knee injuries, respectively. Jones’ suspension reportedly stemmed from the rookie being...
How Bills Teammates Reacted To Damar Hamlin’s ‘Amazing’ Video Message
Damar Hamlin surprised his Buffalo Bills teammates Friday morning by addressing them during a meeting via FaceTime. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field Monday night at Paycor Stadium, has made tremendous progress in his recovery, to the point where the Bills safety was able to talk and communicate with his teammates back in Orchard Park, N.Y., as they prepare for their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots.
What Does the Bills-Bengals Cancellation Mean for the AFC Playoff Picture?
A possible neutral site game before the Super Bowl, seeding decided by winning percentage, the AFC top spot up in the air. There’s a lot to unpack from the news that the NFL decided they will not resume Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots Coach Praises Bill Belichick’s Handling Of Damar Hamlin Situation
FOXBORO, Mass. — No team in the NFL has had a tougher week than the Buffalo Bills, whose focus continues to be on the improved recovery of safety Damar Hamlin. But it’s also been a difficult, heavy week for the rest of the league, including the Patriots. Beyond having to prepare for what surely will be an emotionally charged game against the Bills on Sunday, New England’s players and coaches have dealt with their own feelings on what happened to Hamlin.
What Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.
Ex-NFL Linebacker Claims Mac Jones Suffers From ‘Affluenza’
Some within the NFL community — including Boomer Esiason — believe Mac Jones’ poor body language is one of his greater detriments to the Patriots. Channing Crowder thinks he knows why the sophomore quarterback overtly portrays a negative attitude on the football field. Crowder moonlighted as a...
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
Philadelphia Eagles Postseason Outlook Heading Into Week 18
Let’s forget about the Week 17 Gardner Minshew disaster. With a win on Sunday at home against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed despite back-to-back losses. They currently sit as a 14-point favorite on the FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Giants locked into the number six seed and expected to rest everyone.
How NFL Plans To Show Support For Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Week 18
The NFL will continue to show support for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this weekend. The league on Friday announced a series of activations that will take place in Week 18, with all 32 teams having the option to participate as Hamlin continues to recover from the terrifying injury he suffered Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bill Belichick Compares This ‘Close To Perfect’ Patriot To Lawrence Taylor
FOXBORO, Mass. — With Matthew Slater set to play what could be his final NFL game this Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked what the longtime special teams captain has meant to the Patriots over his 15 seasons. The New England coach responded with effusive praise, including a comparison to...
Bills Offer Most Encouraging Damar Hamlin Update Yet
Damar Hamlin has a long way yet to go, but the news regarding the Buffalo Bills safety is increasingly positive and bordering on miraculous. The team issued its latest statement Thursday regarding his status, indicating Hamlin has made tremendous progress in the last day. Just a few days after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” and is neurologically intact, the team said.
