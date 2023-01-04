ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Patriots Rumors: Why Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Got Suspended

The 2022 Patriots season ended on a sour note for Jack Jones and Jake Bailey. New England on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback and veteran punter, who had been dealing with a knee and back injury, respectively. Jones, who injured his knee during the road game against the Arizona Cardinals, was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week, whereas Bailey had been in and out of practice for the last couple of weeks.
NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination

Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote

Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Showing “Remarkable Improvement”

The Buffalo Bills shared a positive update on Thursday regarding injured safety Damar Hamlin, noting the 24-year-old has shown “remarkable improvement” and “appears to be neurologically intact.”. “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over...
Jake Bailey Files Grievance Against Patriots Over ‘Unknown’ Suspension

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey will take action over his suspension. New England officially suspended the punter and rookie cornerback Jack Jones on Friday, which were made retroactive to Dec. 31. The two were dealing with back and knee injuries, respectively. Jones’ suspension reportedly stemmed from the rookie being...
How Bills Teammates Reacted To Damar Hamlin’s ‘Amazing’ Video Message

Damar Hamlin surprised his Buffalo Bills teammates Friday morning by addressing them during a meeting via FaceTime. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field Monday night at Paycor Stadium, has made tremendous progress in his recovery, to the point where the Bills safety was able to talk and communicate with his teammates back in Orchard Park, N.Y., as they prepare for their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots.
BUFFALO, NY
Patriots Coach Praises Bill Belichick’s Handling Of Damar Hamlin Situation

FOXBORO, Mass. — No team in the NFL has had a tougher week than the Buffalo Bills, whose focus continues to be on the improved recovery of safety Damar Hamlin. But it’s also been a difficult, heavy week for the rest of the league, including the Patriots. Beyond having to prepare for what surely will be an emotionally charged game against the Bills on Sunday, New England’s players and coaches have dealt with their own feelings on what happened to Hamlin.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
What Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ex-NFL Linebacker Claims Mac Jones Suffers From ‘Affluenza’

Some within the NFL community — including Boomer Esiason — believe Mac Jones’ poor body language is one of his greater detriments to the Patriots. Channing Crowder thinks he knows why the sophomore quarterback overtly portrays a negative attitude on the football field. Crowder moonlighted as a...
ALABAMA STATE
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Postseason Outlook Heading Into Week 18

Let’s forget about the Week 17 Gardner Minshew disaster. With a win on Sunday at home against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed despite back-to-back losses. They currently sit as a 14-point favorite on the FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Giants locked into the number six seed and expected to rest everyone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How NFL Plans To Show Support For Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Week 18

The NFL will continue to show support for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this weekend. The league on Friday announced a series of activations that will take place in Week 18, with all 32 teams having the option to participate as Hamlin continues to recover from the terrifying injury he suffered Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills Offer Most Encouraging Damar Hamlin Update Yet

Damar Hamlin has a long way yet to go, but the news regarding the Buffalo Bills safety is increasingly positive and bordering on miraculous. The team issued its latest statement Thursday regarding his status, indicating Hamlin has made tremendous progress in the last day. Just a few days after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” and is neurologically intact, the team said.
