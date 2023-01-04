ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man charged in West Seattle hit-and-run that killed cyclist in July

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SE18h_0k3U2pgl00

SEATTLE — A driver accused of hitting a cyclist near the Spokane Street Bridge last summer and then leaving him to die has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Robb Mason, 63, was riding an electric bike on July 15, 2022, when he was hit by a car, whose driver fled.

Mason, who was wearing a yellow safety vest and had just entered a crosswalk when he was hit, died at the scene.

Charging documents said it was still very light outside on the clear and warm evening and the roads were dry when 20-year-old Mohamed Yusuf crossed the double centerline and plowed into the cyclist shortly before 7 p.m.

Yusuf was going an average speed of 52 mph in a 25 mph zone when he hit Mason, according to prosecutors.

Several road cameras, as well as one on a Metro bus, captured the crash, which showed that Yusuf initially braked upon hitting the victim, but then sped away, court papers say.

The investigation that led detectives to Yusuf included Ring camera video and audio which recorded him behind his house telling someone he was driving “55 mph,” several statements he made in his social media feeds, and searches for “hit and run death of cyclist,” “how long does marijuana (weed) stay in your system” and links to news stories about Mason’s death, probable cause documents said.

After search warrants were obtained for his phone and Snapchat account, investigators found a message sent by Yusuf that said he did a hit-and-run and was under some “hot temperature,” prosecutors said.

Yusef is also charged with felony hit-and-run.

Comments / 18

Sondra Johnson
3d ago

Any one that plows into a pedestrian or bike rider and DOESNT stop to give aid need full prosecution by every related law on the books. The investigation took a long time, I hope this jerk sweated every second of that time! And enjoys his murder conviction!

Reply
6
Wi Li
3d ago

maybe a few lessons can be learned here. 1. the tougher DUI law are the more hit and runs will happen. 2. keep bicycles off the streets and on bike paths. 3. if you must cross the road with a bicycle stop and push it across after you look both ways.

Reply(10)
3
killthaNWO
3d ago

This is truly tragic and that heartless driver deserves more severe punishment then he'll probably get but when your a pedestrian i would double check both ways before crossing. There had to have been a failure of the bicyclist to be on the safer side of being aware of his surroundings for this to happen though

Reply
2
 

