Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side. One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO