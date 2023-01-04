Read full article on original website
Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Pen Letter Demanding Colorado Gov. to Halt Bussing of Migrants to Chicago, NYC
Over three months since the first bus of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams penned a letter to Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, demanding the state stop bussing migrants to Chicago and New York. The first bus of migrants arrived from...
Civil Rights Organization Slams Lightfoot, CPD Supt. Brown For Not Firing Officer Tied to Proud Boys
One of the country’s most influential civil rights organizations has sent a scathing letter to city officials insisting a Chicago police officer be fired for associating with members of the far-right Proud Boys and then lying to investigators. The Southern Poverty Law Center, whose history stretches back to the...
Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out
As a new Congress is seated and new Illinois legislators set to be sworn in early next week, many Illinois residents are wondering if they have a new elected official representing them. Illinois residents can find out who their state lawmakers and US Representative are using the state's Board of...
raising canes
Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s is putting its mark on downtown Chicago. The company is slated to open a 5,000-square-foot flagship restaurant inside the historic Montgomery Building along North Michigan Avenue near Madison Street. Along with offering a clear view of the Cloud Gate sculpture known as “The Bean,” décor paying homage to the building’s history will be...
Chicago Alderman Asks City to Shut Down Hookah Lounge After Bouncer Shot and Killed
Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins is asking the city's top cop to shut down a hookah lounge in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood where a bouncer was shot and killed early on New Year's Day. Hopkins, who represents the city's 2nd Ward including the Ukrainian Village community, said the recent shooting death...
Teachers Union Says Lightfoot Pulls Offer of 12 Weeks Parental Leave For CPS Employees
The Chicago Teachers Union is accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked Chicago Public Schools leadership to give rank-and-file teachers and school support staff the same 12 weeks of paid parental leave already provided to all other 32,000 city employees. It’s a new...
Chicago Lawyer Accused of Using Racial Slur During Live-Streamed Hearing
A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed. Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said “those motherf*****rs.” She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday.
‘Why Would You Do This To Me?' Chicago Cafe Owner Speaks After Business Tagged with Racist Graffiti
Chicago police are now investigating after a small business in the Bridgeport neighborhood was tagged with racist graffiti this week. The owner of Cook It Mama Café says she made the discovery Wednesday morning. “It’s sad we’re facing racism in this time of the world,” said Sydney Blakely....
Neighbors On High Alert After Back-to-Back Carjackings in West Loop
Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side. One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
New XBB.1.5 Variant, Return to School Fuel Worries About Post-Holiday COVID Spike
Concerns have emerged about the possibility of a post-holiday COVID surge fueled by a new variant, recent large gatherings and the return to the classroom following winter break. While increases in COVID cases have occurred in other parts of the U.S., weekly case numbers, hospital admissions and weekly deaths declined...
Peoples Gas Seeks First Rate Hike in 8 Years. Here's How Much Your Bill Could Rise By
Peoples Gas customers in Chicago could see a notable increase in their gas bill next year - if a rate hike is approved by state regulators. The utility company said Friday it filed a request for a rate increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission - it's first rate hike sought since 2014, but also the largest in People's Gas history, consumer advocates assert.
Postal Workers Robbed at Gunpoint Within Minutes of One Another on Chicago's South Side
Chicago police and federal officials are investigating after two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint within 10 minutes of one another on the city’s Far South Side Thursday. According to police, the first robbery occurred in the 400 block of 117th Street at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday. A 49-year-old...
6 Months After Highland Park Tragedy, Family Gives Update on Cooper Roberts
Six months after the Highland Park tragedy, Cooper Roberts and his family are continuing to move forward. His mother, Keely Roberts, provided an update Wednesday on the 8-year-old, who was paralyzed due to his injuries from the Fourth of July mass shooting. “Six months. Six months since a monster shattered...
ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo to Wrap Up for the Season Sunday
If you've been wanting to see a holiday lights display, but haven't done so for whatever reason this winter, you still have a chance. But you might want to act quickly since time is limited. ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo will run through Sunday. The popular attraction was initially set...
Bulls' Tony Bradley Enters NBA COVID Protocol With Positive Test
Bulls' Bradley enters COVID protocol with positive test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced via an update to its injury report Saturday afternoon. Bradley's entry into the protocols is because of a positive test...
Suspect Sought in Fatal Washington Heights Hit-and-Run
Chicago police have issued a community alert as they search for a suspect of striking and killing a man who was pushing another individual in a wheelchair in the Washington Heights neighborhood last week. According to authorities, the incident occurred Dec. 29 near the intersection of 94th Street and South...
Lauri Markkanen Motivated to Face Bulls Amid NBA All-Star Push
Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a...
Attempted Carjacking in Loop During Rush Hour Leaves 1 Suspect Dead After Victim Slams Into Beam
An attempted carjacking at a busy intersection during rush hour Wednesday in Chicago’s Loop turned chaotic and later deadly when two suspects — an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl — jumped into a woman’s vehicle and began fighting with her for control of the car, police say.
