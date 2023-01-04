ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

chicago lawyer

A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed. Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said “those motherf*****rs.” She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday. The comments were made during...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out

As a new Congress is seated and new Illinois legislators set to be sworn in early next week, many Illinois residents are wondering if they have a new elected official representing them. Illinois residents can find out who their state lawmakers and US Representative are using the state's Board of...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

raising canes

Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s is putting its mark on downtown Chicago. The company is slated to open a 5,000-square-foot flagship restaurant inside the historic Montgomery Building along North Michigan Avenue near Madison Street. Along with offering a clear view of the Cloud Gate sculpture known as “The Bean,” décor paying homage to the building’s history will be...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Neighbors On High Alert After Back-to-Back Carjackings in West Loop

Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side. One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Tony Bradley Enters NBA COVID Protocol With Positive Test

Bulls' Bradley enters COVID protocol with positive test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced via an update to its injury report Saturday afternoon. Bradley's entry into the protocols is because of a positive test...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect Sought in Fatal Washington Heights Hit-and-Run

Chicago police have issued a community alert as they search for a suspect of striking and killing a man who was pushing another individual in a wheelchair in the Washington Heights neighborhood last week. According to authorities, the incident occurred Dec. 29 near the intersection of 94th Street and South...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lauri Markkanen Motivated to Face Bulls Amid NBA All-Star Push

Markkanen motivated to face Bulls amid All-Star push originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Seemingly everywhere you turned Saturday morning, a Utah Jazz player or staff member sported a “The Finnisher” sweatshirt as the franchise’s All-Star push for Lauri Markkanen is in full swing. “Gotta give a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy