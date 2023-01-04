ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot still climbing

The quest for the Mega Millions jackpot continues. The prize is approaching the $1 billion mark once again, with an estimated $940 million ($483.5 million cash) up for grabs in the Friday, Jan. 6 drawing.

This marks the second time in just over five months that the jackpot has come close to hitting the 10-figure mark, following a massive $1.337 billion prize won in Illinois last July. In the more than 20 years since the game began, there have been only three larger jackpots than the one expected on Friday.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Tuesday's drawing, which included the white balls 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and the gold Mega Ball 18. As a result, the number of winning tickets at all prize levels has grown to more than 22.7 million across the country through 23 drawings. This includes 47 tickets worth $1 million or more, which were sold in 19 different states from coast to coast.

In the Jan. 3 drawing alone, there were 2,904,737 winning tickets, with prizes ranging from $2 to $4 million. Six tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize, with three of them sold in Arizona, Mississippi, and South Dakota including the optional Megaplier and being worth $4 million each. The other three, sold in Maryland, Texas, and Virginia, won the standard $1 million prize.

Across the country, 68 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize, with 12 of them worth $40,000 each due to the inclusion of the optional Megaplier. The remaining 56 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

Mega Millions drawing days are Tuesday and Friday, and the cut-off time for purchase of a Mega Millions ticket is 9:59 p.m. on those days. Watch for Mega Millions Lottery results on your local TV station.

More information can be found on the Mega Millions website.

