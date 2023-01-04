ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfforth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Chick-Fil-A at South Plains Mall is participating in ”Back to the Originals”

LUBBOCK, Texas—During the Winter Promotion, U.S. Chick-Fil-A mall restaurants will participate in a special “Back to the Originals” mini-campaign that celebrates the place where Chick-fil-A’s journey began-a shopping mall. Chick-Fil-A is known for their original chicken sandwich and waffle fries; and now they have a menu with everyone in mind. They are celebrating 50 years at South Plains Mall. Find them at southplainsmall.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Levelland Animal Control presence returns after hires

Citizens could be seeing the Levelland Animal Catrol roaming the streets of the Levelland community by the end of next week. Levelland Police Department Captain Tammie McDonald gave a brief update on the current search for two new Animal Control Officers. McDonald explained that it has been a difficult process...
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy