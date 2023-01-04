Read full article on original website
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
everythinglubbock.com
Chick-Fil-A at South Plains Mall is participating in ”Back to the Originals”
LUBBOCK, Texas—During the Winter Promotion, U.S. Chick-Fil-A mall restaurants will participate in a special “Back to the Originals” mini-campaign that celebrates the place where Chick-fil-A’s journey began-a shopping mall. Chick-Fil-A is known for their original chicken sandwich and waffle fries; and now they have a menu with everyone in mind. They are celebrating 50 years at South Plains Mall. Find them at southplainsmall.com.
levellandnews.net
Levelland Animal Control presence returns after hires
Citizens could be seeing the Levelland Animal Catrol roaming the streets of the Levelland community by the end of next week. Levelland Police Department Captain Tammie McDonald gave a brief update on the current search for two new Animal Control Officers. McDonald explained that it has been a difficult process...
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
KCBD
Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
everythinglubbock.com
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
Texas Tech University Become First U.S. Campus With Fully Functional Oil Rig
A full-scale operational oilwell drilling rig has now taken up residence on campus at Texas Tech University. Tech is now the first university in the United States to have a fully functional oil rig, offering students an up-close and personal view of the leading industry in our area. According to...
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock Winner Parks Tiny Yellow Truck Like A Total Douche For All To See
One Lubbock driver took it upon themselves to park their bright yellow, teensy, tiny, baby truck absolutely horribly today in front of Academy. Maybe they thought it was cute and nobody would notice. Unfortunately for them, an FMX listener submitted this photo today and we think it's pretty gosh darn...
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Crews respond to house fire on 60th Street Tuesday evening, LFR said
Video from EverythingLubbock.com's tower camera showed transformers blowing at the scene of the fire.
Everyone In Lubbock Is Totally Obsessed With This Local Seafood Restaurant
When you think of things Lubbock is known for, seafood is usually not at the top of the list. But, apparently, one spot in town is really making their customers happy. I noticed a discussion on the LBK Foodies Facebook page about Royal Seafood Shack located at 7604 Milwaukee Ave, and they were getting a TON of praise.
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
