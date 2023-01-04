Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
Kearney Hub
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
Kearney Hub
Hog farmer Jim Pillen takes reins as Nebraska’s governor
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first farmer governor in more than a century was sworn in Thursday at the Nebraska State Capitol. Jim Pillen, a 67-year-old hog operator from Columbus, is the state’s first governor to earn most of his living from farming since George Sheldon left office in 1909. Pillen has put his adult children in charge of the family business while he is in office.
Kearney Hub
Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen pledged Thursday to pursue "transformational tax change" and a restructuring of the state's school aid formula in order to spread more state funding assistance across Nebraska during an inaugural address that extolled conservative government. "We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," Pillen said. "Great...
Kearney Hub
Backers of Nebraska consumption tax amend proposal, launch petition drive for 2024 ballot
LINCOLN — Backers of a dramatic change in state taxation announced changes to their proposal on Thursday as they launched a petition drive to place a “consumption” tax plan before Nebraska voters in 2024. Speakers at a press conference said that a tax on consumption would fix...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers
JACKSON — When looking for improvements to his family’s farming operation, Taylor Nelson seeks solutions that will lead to greater efficiency. In that search, he’s embraced technology and how it can help get work done faster, better and with fewer workers. “It’s about having a mindset that...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska farmer named one of America's Best Young Farmers and Ranchers for 2023
Taylor Nelson reveals how he was chosen to be one of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers for 2023 after he was selected to be a spokesperson for John Deere’s new autonomous tractor. Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers. A willingness to seek improvement is...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Patrol busts 35 impaired drivers during holidays
LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Kearney Hub
Watch Now: Cleanup underway after storm slams California, and more of today's top videos
Excessive rain, heavy snow and landslides have struck California, how Ukrainian soldiers are relaxing between battles, and more of today's top videos. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
The Nebraska Legislature returns without attempt at ending secret ballot voting on the first day
LINCOLN – The 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature began Wednesday, and is continuing for now to operate under the same rules, despite a simmering effort to change the way leadership is elected. The first day of the session saw a collection of new senators sworn in that were...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state
KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
