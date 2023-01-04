KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.

