Nebraska State

Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball

OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
Hog farmer Jim Pillen takes reins as Nebraska’s governor

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first farmer governor in more than a century was sworn in Thursday at the Nebraska State Capitol. Jim Pillen, a 67-year-old hog operator from Columbus, is the state’s first governor to earn most of his living from farming since George Sheldon left office in 1909. Pillen has put his adult children in charge of the family business while he is in office.
Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen pledged Thursday to pursue "transformational tax change" and a restructuring of the state's school aid formula in order to spread more state funding assistance across Nebraska during an inaugural address that extolled conservative government. "We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," Pillen said. "Great...
Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers

JACKSON — When looking for improvements to his family’s farming operation, Taylor Nelson seeks solutions that will lead to greater efficiency. In that search, he’s embraced technology and how it can help get work done faster, better and with fewer workers. “It’s about having a mindset that...
Nebraska State Patrol busts 35 impaired drivers during holidays

LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state

KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
