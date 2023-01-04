ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

AHSTW wrestlers pick up where they left off with three dual wins

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Avoca) The boys wrestling schedule on Thursday includes AHSTW hosting Griswold, East Mills, and CAM in a quadrangular.

The Vikings are 6-1 in duals this season. Coach Evan McCarthy previews the competition on Thursday. “CAM is going to have a handful of guys that compete really hard and they have some state qualifier caliber wrestlers that we are excited to compete against. East Mills is kind of in the same boat and we are going to have some good individual matchups there where hopefully we can compete hard and test ourselves against some good, quality wrestlers. Griswold, I know their numbers aren’t great, but hopefully we can find as many matches as possible and find areas where we can compete and improve.”

AHSTW resumed action on Tuesday with dual wins over Abraham Lincoln, Tri-Center, and Southwest Iowa. “The guys wrestled pretty well. We competed well in every dual. I thought we won a handful of toss up matches which was really good to see. Conditioning was better than I expected for having five days off around the holidays. It was a good start to the 2nd half of our season.” Coach McCarthy says some of the bright spots of Tuesday’s duals included Bryan Mertz making his varsity debut and picking up a couple of wins along with strong nights from Kayden Baxter, Henry Lund, and Braden Fineran.

The Vikings will also head to Atlantic’s Rollin Deyer Tournament on Saturday. It’s a busy stretch that should benefit the team in the long run. “We unfortunately had, between weather and illness and some family things, some of our varsity guys didn’t hit ten matches before Christmas. When it’s normal to wrestle 50, we are going to have a lot of matches coming up and we need to make the most of them. With all of our weigh-ins we are limiting practice time. Every match we have out there we need to be improving where we are deficient and trying to get better.”

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
