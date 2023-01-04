ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties

You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
A new law aims to cut waiting times in NJ for construction permits

It should save everyone time and money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that speeds up the construction permitting process in New Jersey. During an event in Elizabeth on Thursday, Murphy said the measure, A573, codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection “without importantly, sacrificing safety, fairness to homeowners and small developers, or effective oversight of the Department of Community Affairs.”
