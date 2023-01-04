Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the headNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
N.J. reports 3,159 COVID cases, 13 deaths. All counties have ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 3,159 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as all of the state’s counties are now considered to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive...
$10M lawsuit says Trump pushed NJ men to attack Capitol on Jan. 6
⚫ Officer Brian Sicknick died after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. ⚫ His girlfriend's lawsuit seeks to hold Trump accountable in court. ⚫ Her lawsuit lays out evidence tying the actions of NJ insurrectionists to the president's words. Two years later, a $10 million lawsuit has been filed against...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
Don’t Forget The New Laws That Go Into Effect In NJ In 2023
As you press on into the new year, no doubt you're looking forward to what 2023 has in store for you and your family and friends. For New Jersey residents, that means a bunch of brand-new laws to abide by. Okay, that's making it sound like a lot of them...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
N.J. reports 2,665 COVID cases, 21 deaths. Positive test rise, but well below last winter.
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,665 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths. The average number of daily positive cases this month has continued to rise from the winter surge, but not close to the figures from January 2022. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
Man with machete menaces Jewish students in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A man with a machete yelled profanities at a group of students at a Jewish school on Thursday evening. Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. about a man with a machete standing across 9th Street, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.
A new law aims to cut waiting times in NJ for construction permits
It should save everyone time and money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that speeds up the construction permitting process in New Jersey. During an event in Elizabeth on Thursday, Murphy said the measure, A573, codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection “without importantly, sacrificing safety, fairness to homeowners and small developers, or effective oversight of the Department of Community Affairs.”
Concerns are rising as new COVID variant sweeps across New Jersey
Health officials are carefully watching a new type of COVID variant that is spreading rapidly across New Jersey and the entire Northeast, causing an estimated 75% of new infections in the region over the past few weeks. What has scientists concerned is the XBB.1.5 variant, a descendent of omicron, seems...
NJ to Offer $15 Million in Grants and Loans to Abortion Providers
In a move that is sure to draw the attention of many, New Jersey has put aside $15 million for abortion clinic upgrades. The $15 million will be in the form of interest-free loans, and grants to healthcare facilities and clinics that provide abortion services. According to Governor Phil Murphy,
Sadly, some in NJ have no idea what a day off truly is (Opinion)
Ah yes, taking time off. Whether it's for vacation, the holidays, or just a day for yourself, having some personal time away from work is so important for your health. Taking time off isn't the same for everyone, however. How and when one takes some personal days is completely up to them and their lifestyle.
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
N.J. reports 1,817 COVID cases, 26 deaths. Positive tests continue to climb.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,817 COVID-19 cases and 26 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as positive tests continue to climb. The statewide rate of transmission on Wednesday was 1.00. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
New COVID Variant Is Taking Over New Jersey
It sucks when viruses aren’t dumb. Unfortunately, COVID is like a big old cockroach that just can’t be killed. It just keeps morphing and morphing. I mean how many boosters does a girl have to get?. Of course, I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news,...
New Jersey ranks near the bottom with pet ownership
You wouldn't know it by driving or walking down the street in some neighborhoods in New Jersey, but we rank at number 46 out of all 50 states when it comes to the percentage of households with pets. If you live anywhere near a dog park that would surprise you...
