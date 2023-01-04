Read full article on original website
Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
whbc.com
Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing
CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for 2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The second man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street in March 2021 was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued to Feb. 21.
cleveland19.com
Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure
MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
U.S. marshals arrest 6 people, recover 4 firearms after standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Authorities arrested six people and recovered four firearms after a standoff that lasted for hours Wednesday on the city’s West Side. Michael Cullen, 35, was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and accused of violating his parole. He had prior convictions for weapons and drugs. Members...
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
Lorain man killed on front porch in NYE shooting
The Lorain Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man to death in front of a home on New Year’s Eve.
cleveland19.com
Police find 5 of 7 luxury vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have recovered five out of the seven luxury vehicles stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville dealership early Tuesday morning. Officials said the vehicles were all found on Cleveland’s East Side, in the Lee Miles neighborhood. Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender told...
Mystery solved? Canton police have person of interest in missing motorcyclist case
CANTON – Police have identified a person of interest in the case of the missing motorcyclist. Lt. Dennis Garren said the investigation is ongoing into the accident that left emergency personnel searching for hours Friday for the operator of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle on Interstate 77 and snarled traffic.
cleveland19.com
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
2 men wounded after exchanging gunfire outside Akron business, police say
AKRON, Ohio — Two men were wounded, one critically, after they reportedly were involved in a gun battle with each other Monday morning outside a business in the North Hill neighborhood. Police say officers were called to the 200 block of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue at about 11:18 a.m....
cleveland19.com
Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
