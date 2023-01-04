ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Cleveland.com

Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
WESTLAKE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man arrested for damaging his former boyfriend’s car in Shaker Municipal Center lot: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Winchell Road. At 12:20 p.m. Jan. 2, officers were dispatched to the parking lot outside of the Shaker Heights Municipal Center, 3355 Lee Road, where a Richmond Heights man, 23, reported that his 24-year-old former boyfriend, of Bedford Heights, had slashed his tires, used a baseball bat to shatter the window of his Lincoln vehicle, and threatened to cause him physical harm. The incident began because of a dispute over a cell phone.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure

MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
LYNDHURST, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH

