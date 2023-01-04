Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Tri-City Herald
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
Tri-City Herald
Cleveland Sends DE Jadeveon Clowney Home, Puts a Stake in his Browns Career
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's career with the team is over. Clowney was sent home on Friday, according to a report. This comes just a day after he went public with comments regarding he is is '95 percent sure' that he is done here. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed...
Tri-City Herald
Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish
With only days before the Cleveland Browns regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney took time out from his subpar season to pout about his numbers and usage with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Clowney is upset with the Browns coaching staff for not believing in...
Tri-City Herald
Updated Super Bowl Odds for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't dead yet. After an exciting 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 that saw Tom Brady complete 34-45 for 432 yards and 3 touchdowns - all to WR Mike Evans - the Bucs look to have life as they clinched the NFC South and secured the #4 overall seed in the NFC playoff race.
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Cancellation Confirmed, Potential Playoff Plan Revealed
The NFL confirmed Thursday night the official cancellation of the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was originally reported by the Associated Press. The cancelled game, which was originally postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter on Monday,...
Tri-City Herald
Complete NFL Week 18 Odds & Betting Lines: Updated Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There has never been a season with as many close games in the fourth quarter as the NFL’s 2022 campaign. Through 17 weeks, 192 of the league’s 255 contests have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, which is the most in league history. That scoring pace is part of why there are many games with low point spreads in the NFL Week 18 odds and betting lines at sports betting apps.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Caylin Newton, Wide Receiver, William & Mary Tribe
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More. The Tennessee Titans quarterback says physics suggests he was throwing a pass when he was hit in the fourth quarter, the result of which...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. Rams Week 18: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks have had an unfathomable run in 2022 - what was supposed to be a year of rebuilding - and are playing for the final NFC playoff spot in the final week. The Seahawks will be playing to win as they must beat the Rams on Sunday and the Lions have to beat the Packers for Seattle to punch its ticket to the postseason.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys at Commanders: RBs Antonio Gibson & Jaret Patterson Moved
The Washington Commanders are preparing for Sunday's finale against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, but they are also preparing for next season ... which is the next time we will see running back Antonio Gibson on the field. Gibson has been placed on injured reserve, with a pair of corresponding moves,...
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars 20, Titans 16: Josh Allen Touchdown Gifts Jacksonville AFC South Title, Playoffs
The game, and the season, looked lost. That was before Rayshawn Jenkins had anything to say about it. Jenkins forced a strip-sack on Josh Dobbs with 2:51 remaining, which was recovered by Josh Allen and returned for a 37-yard touchdown to give the Jaguars a 20-16 lead. After the offense...
Tri-City Herald
Offense Was Ill-Equipped to Deliver Needed Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. In the end, it was an all-too-familiar story for the Tennessee Titans and their sputtering offense. The names of the quarterbacks changed through the course of the season, but the song remained the same. An inadequately staffed and too-often overwhelmed offense failed...
Tri-City Herald
Sam Ehlinger Reveals Goals for Start vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts have one game remaining in a disappointing 2022 season as the Houston Texans come to town. Unfortunately for Indy, this game holds little meaning. The Colts and Texans were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. The only purpose this game serves is to determine the order for the NFL Draft.
How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online
Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Lions Final Injury: Only One Player Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Versatile tight end Josiah Deguara is questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ win-and-in Week 18 game on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. Deguara, who practiced as limited participation on Friday, was the only player listed by coach Matt LaFleur on the final injury report of the week.
Tri-City Herald
First Glimpse: 2023 Saints Free Agents
Despite some growing outside buzz, there will be no miracle opportunity for the Saints to play for a postseason game in Week 18. New Orleans will be at home for their regular season finale against the Panthers, as the goal for Dennis Allen's squad is finishing the year on a high note and win four straight games. For a lot of players, this will be their last appearance in the black and gold. Here's a first look at free agency for the team.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Insider poses surprising Tom Brady landing spot
The 2022 season has been a frustrating campaign for the Buccaneers. Yes, the team qualified for the playoffs last weekend by earning the NFC South title with a win over the Carolina Panthers, but there have been plenty of broken tablets along the way. There's no telling what star quarterback...
Tri-City Herald
What’s gotten into Darrell Taylor? Better hands, smarter speed revive Seahawks’ pass rush
The Seahawks’ high-speed Bugatti got sent to the garage. Speedy Darrell Taylor was much like his entire Seattle defense for most of this season: a liability. The Seahawks changed their defensive scheme from a 4-3 to a faster, more varied 3-4 this season. It’s a system, well, Taylor-made for Seattle’s second-round draft choice in 2020 flying off the edge.
Tri-City Herald
Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles
Things move quickly in the NFL. Turn back to Dec. 18 when the Eagles moved to 13-1 with a workmanlike performance in Chicago, it seemed like Week 18 might be a chance to kick back for the No. 1 seed in the conference. A sprained SC joint in Jalen Hurts’...
