Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
Pokemon Cosplay Shows Off the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia
Pokemon recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary by bringing back some of the biggest names from the anime's past for new battles over the course of Pokemon Journeys, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of why Cynthia's such a heavy hitter as the Sinnoh League Champion! As part of the 25th Anniversary anime series, Pokemon Journeys saw Ash Ketchum taking on some big names from his past, and that meant that fans got to see some of the battles that they have been asking to see for a very long time through the years of the anime franchise's releases thus far.
One Piece Cosplay Imagines a Fem Ace
Ace might have passed thanks to the events of One Piece's Marineford Arc, giving anime fans one of the most tragic casualties in the history of the medium, but his legacy has lived on well passed his sad passing. As One Piece continues the War For Wano Arc in its anime adaptation, the manga is exploring the Final Arc of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close after twenty-plus years and one cosplayer has imagined what a female Ace might have looked like.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art
2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
Marvel Star Don Cheadle Responds to Claim He "Aunt Viv'd" Terrence Howard
Don Cheadle has come a long way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first played James "Rhodey" Rhodes AKA War Machine in Iron Man 2 and went on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as voicing the character in What If...? The actor is also expected to return in Secret Invasion before he goes on to star in his own film, Armor Wars. Of course, Cheadle was not the first actor to play Rhodey in the MCU. Terrence Howard originally played the role in Iron Man, but Cheadle doesn't like the accusation that he "Aunt Viv'd" Howard. This, of course, is referring to the recasting of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Blu-ray Fixes an Embarrassing Error
My Hero Academia is about to kickstart the next half of season six, and if you have kept up with the series, you will know the anime has never been more intense. The raid arc has permanently shifted hero society in the worst way possible. With scores dead and several heroes out of commission, the future is bleak. And thanks to the My Hero Academia Blu-ray for season six, at least one part of the anime was fixed up.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Kacchan Into a Cat in New Sketch
What's better than having artwork of My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo? Having artwork of Katsuki Bakugo as a cat! Need proof? Then just scroll below and see "Catsuki" Bakugo for yourself!. Manga artist @nstime23 dropped this epic sketch that re-imagines Bakugo in cat form. The young hero's "Great Explosion Murder...
My Hero Academia Kills Major Hero in War Fallout
The sixth season of My Hero Academia has returned and while the Paranormal Liberation War might have come to an end with the heroes squeaking out a victory against Shigaraki and his forces, the ramifications of the massive brawl have changed Hero Society forever. While heroes young and old work to make sure that civilians are saved from the collateral damage, Class 1-A must now mourn a major character that has unfortunately passed on thanks to their fight against the villains.
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Back Jolyne
The Stone Ocean came to an end on Netflix last year, with Jolyne Cujoh experiencing a controversial ending thanks to the battle waged against the villainous priest known as Pucci. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm if the next arc of the series, Steel Ball Run, will be receiving an anime adaptation, Jotaro Kujo's daughter remains a heavy hitter following the latest season's conclusion as one cosplayer has shared the take on the franchise's first, and only, female protagonist.
Super Nintendo World First Impressions and Photos
Super Nintendo World is almost open and Comicbook.com got the chance to take part in a tour ahead of the big day. During the walk around, we got to see more Mario Bros. moments that you could shake a stick at. Walking through the big green Warp Pipe that serves as an entrance to the park was a trip. In the same breath, The first lobby is basically Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 and looking up to the sky in the middle of the room was surreal as well. But, that's just the first taste of everything to come in the park on February 17.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases What's Next for the Super Hero Arc
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a new arc filling in some of the events leading to the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the manga is teasing what is coming next in this major new arc! Following a slate of long battles during the Granolah the Survivor arc, Dragon Ball Super's newest manga arc is a completely different kind of story focusing on a high school aged Trunks and Goten as they become local superheroes taking on all kinds of new baddies. Now it's just a matter of seeing how this all ties back into the movie.
Bandai Namco Hiring Again for Mystery Nintendo Switch Game
Earlier this year, job listings from Bandai Namco leaked online for an unannounced first-party Nintendo Switch game. It seems the publisher is now looking to bring in more talent for the project, as the company's Japanese website has been updated with more positions available. From everything revealed thus far, it seems that the game in question is a remaster/remake of an existing title. Bandai Namco is also looking for developers with experience in "the HD remastering of 3D backgrounds." Unfortunately, there's little else to go on, at this time!
My Hero Academia Honors Season Six Casualty With New Art
The heroes of UA Academy took some serious hits in their fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front in the sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation. While Deku and company starts picking up the piece following the biggest battle in the Shonen's history, they discover that a major crime fighter was not able to survive the fight for the future of Hero Society. To honor the fallen hero, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared some tragic new art to celebrate the anime's return.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
My Hero Academia Sees a Surprising Villain Switch Sides
My Hero Academia is celebrating the new year by releasing its latest manga chapter a few days earlier than normal, with the tale of the Final Arc seeing the heroes and the villains still at one another's throats. While the main fight might continue to focus on All For One's avatar, Shigaraki, squaring off against One For All's wielder, Deku, the war is taking place on many fronts and one particular avenue has given readers the return of a big villain who is now working on the side of the angels.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Ending Teases Part 2's Arcs
My Hero Academia has officially returned with the second half of Season 6 of the anime, and the newest ending for the series is teasing one of the major arcs that we will get to see play out over the new episodes! The first half of the season wrapped up last Fall with the end of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, and that means that the second half of the season has officially kicked off the anime adaptation for the Final Act saga from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. Which means there is quite a lot of ground to cover next.
