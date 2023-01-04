New exhibit opens in 21 Step Gallery at Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka is set to present its new gallery show “Spiritus.” The show’s opening will take place in the 21 Step Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 201) on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2-4 p.m. The gallery show will feature the artwork of Sanjukta Mitra.

Mitra will also be hosting an Artist Talk on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1-2 p.m., and a Meet the Artist on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., where attendees can meet Mitra and learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her artwork.

Mitra was born and raised in India, moving to the USA with her husband in 2014. In 2020, she quit her career as a data science consultant and took up art as a full-time way of living. Other than being a fine art coach, she is a prolific painter and creates art every day.

Mitra’s artwork incorporates realism and expressionism, vividly achieved through an abundance of mixed media and oil paints. She loves painting with bold strokes, high contrasting color schemes, glowing vibes and illuminating paints achieved through ink, spray paints, gold leaf, acrylic paints, and oil.

“My exhibit, ‘Spiritus,’ is centered around two of my most favorite painting series: ‘Celestial Healers’ and ‘Inner Voyage,’” Mitra said. “I invite the viewers to unfold many dimensions and explore the depths of spirituality through these series. Mysteries of the inner realm of consciousness have always intrigued me. As they say, the only way to change the world is by changing one’s mind.

“My painting series ‘Inner voyage’ is an attempt to invoke the desire of looking within, living life consciously and discovering inner peace. When you look at these paintings, you connect to your soul, explore it, dive deep into your consciousness and ultimately be what you genuinely are. On the other hand, ‘Celestial Healers’ is an artistic juxtaposition of Greek Gods/Goddesses and Spirit Animals. Greek Gods that are messengers of love and guide our souls, manifesting through the spirit animal totems.”

“Spiritus” will remain in the 21 Step Gallery through Jan. 28. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and select Saturdays. For more information, visit rumriverart.com/21-step-gallery.