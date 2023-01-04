U-Haul ranks Surprise No. 8 growth city in Arizona

Surprise is the No. 8 growth city in America, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Surprise in one-way U-Haul trucks increased more than 6% over 2021, while departures rose only 5%. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Surprise accounted for better than 53% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the market (47% departures).

Surprise is the lone Arizona city on the top 25 list. It also ranked eighth on the U-Haul Growth Index back in 2020, and 18th in 2021 as U-Haul customers continue to make the sprawling Phoenix suburb a significant net-gain area.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Find the complete 2022 U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings at myuhaulstory.com .