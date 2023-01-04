Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Park Commission Looking for Public Input on New City Pool
As Oxford leaders read over design plans and financial reports in planning for a new public pool, one of the most crucial steps is getting input from the citizens who will use the pool each summer. The Oxford Park Commission has devised an Aquatic Facility Interest and Opinion Survey, aimed...
desotocountynews.com
Treadway named district Administrator of the Year
Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Has New Election Commissioner
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed an interim election commissioner Tuesday to replace retiring Commissioner Max Hipp. Hipp, the District 2 election commissioner, decided to retire at the end of the year after serving as an election commissioner for seven years. Smith will serve out the rest of 2023...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County Schools names Administrator of the Year
DeSoto County Schools named Lewisburg Primary School Principal Jeannie Treadway Administrator of the year for 2022. Treadway began at Lewisburg before the primary school which now serves prekindergarten through 2nd grade was built. Once the new school was ready, Treadway took over as principal. “I have 19 years of experience,...
Parents could be charged for enrolling out-of-district students, leaders propose
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A crackdown on parents cheating the system to get their kids into better schools. FOX13 learned that some in DeSoto County want to make it a crime. According to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, enrolling a student from out of district puts an unfair burden on taxpayers in DeSoto County.
desotocountynews.com
Lt. Governor brings reelection announcement tour to area
Photo: Lt. Governor explains why he is running for reelection during a campaign stop near Coldwater Friday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann brought his 10-stop statewide reelection announcement tour to Northwest Mississippi Friday, as supporters from DeSoto and Tate counties came to the Coldwater area to hear Hosemann outline his agenda, if elected.
hottytoddy.com
Jeff Sutton Joins Regions as Oxford Market Executive and Commercial Banking Leader
Regions Bank on Friday announced Jeff Sutton has joined the bank and will serve as market executive and Commercial Banking relationship manager for Oxford and surrounding communities. In his Commercial Banking role, Sutton will deliver financial insights and solutions to business clients ranging from small companies to major employers. In...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County primary candidates list
Sardis Lake development project could increase tourism in the Mid-South, town official says
SARDIS, Miss — 1,000 acres of development on Sardis Lake in North Mississippi could bring new tourism attractions to the area, an official said. The town of Sardis is purchasing the property from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Greg Davis, the former Southaven mayor who’s now the Sardis...
desotocountynews.com
McRae: A look back and a look forward
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
Proposed bill could give renters in Shelby County easier access to their landlords
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Bad landlords are a topic FOX13 covers all the time, with hallmarks featuring moldy apartments, caved-in ceilings and even raccoons. Now, a local legislator aims to give people easier access to the person they are renting from by creating a registry of landlords in Shelby County. Under the proposed legislation, landlords would be required to share their contact information with the county government in an effort to make the information available to tenants.
Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing from the business in which he was working. On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
Oxford, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oxford. The Northwest Rankin High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on January 07, 2023, 09:55:00. The Northwest Rankin High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on January 07, 2023, 10:25:00.
actionnews5.com
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is pending Friday night after an incident took place involving a First Student school bus with 42 children on board. Shelby County deputies say around 4 p.m., a bus loaded with kids from Cordova Elementary School was involved in a “vehicular incident and altercation” with parents on Houston Levee Road.
Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County. Reports say there […]
hottytoddy.com
Blame for Christmas Eve Blackouts Lies with TVA, Says Oxford Utilities GM
When the Tennessee Valley Authority ordered its 153 local electric suppliers to reduce their load by 10 percent in an hour Christmas Eve morning, Oxford Utilities had a plan and put that plan into place within minutes of TVA’s call. “Achieving a 10 percent reduction in load is impossible,”...
tippahnews.com
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
desotocountynews.com
The Lewis Ranch up for sale
The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
