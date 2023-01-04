ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Oxford Park Commission Looking for Public Input on New City Pool

As Oxford leaders read over design plans and financial reports in planning for a new public pool, one of the most crucial steps is getting input from the citizens who will use the pool each summer. The Oxford Park Commission has devised an Aquatic Facility Interest and Opinion Survey, aimed...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Treadway named district Administrator of the Year

Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Has New Election Commissioner

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed an interim election commissioner Tuesday to replace retiring Commissioner Max Hipp. Hipp, the District 2 election commissioner, decided to retire at the end of the year after serving as an election commissioner for seven years. Smith will serve out the rest of 2023...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

desotocountynews.com

Lt. Governor brings reelection announcement tour to area

Photo: Lt. Governor explains why he is running for reelection during a campaign stop near Coldwater Friday evening. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann brought his 10-stop statewide reelection announcement tour to Northwest Mississippi Friday, as supporters from DeSoto and Tate counties came to the Coldwater area to hear Hosemann outline his agenda, if elected.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Jeff Sutton Joins Regions as Oxford Market Executive and Commercial Banking Leader

Regions Bank on Friday announced Jeff Sutton has joined the bank and will serve as market executive and Commercial Banking relationship manager for Oxford and surrounding communities. In his Commercial Banking role, Sutton will deliver financial insights and solutions to business clients ranging from small companies to major employers. In...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County primary candidates list

Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

McRae: A look back and a look forward

I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Proposed bill could give renters in Shelby County easier access to their landlords

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Bad landlords are a topic FOX13 covers all the time, with hallmarks featuring moldy apartments, caved-in ceilings and even raccoons. Now, a local legislator aims to give people easier access to the person they are renting from by creating a registry of landlords in Shelby County. Under the proposed legislation, landlords would be required to share their contact information with the county government in an effort to make the information available to tenants.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County. Reports say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Blame for Christmas Eve Blackouts Lies with TVA, Says Oxford Utilities GM

When the Tennessee Valley Authority ordered its 153 local electric suppliers to reduce their load by 10 percent in an hour Christmas Eve morning, Oxford Utilities had a plan and put that plan into place within minutes of TVA’s call. “Achieving a 10 percent reduction in load is impossible,”...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death

Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

The Lewis Ranch up for sale

The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

