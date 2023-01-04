ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Darius Brown II sets milestone in Montana State men's win at Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — Darius Brown II drained both 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday’s men’s basketball game. The first one set a milestone. He enjoyed the second one even more. Brown’s season-high 22 points and offense facilitation lifted Montana State to a 69-54 Big Sky Conference win over Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Cal State Northridge transfer also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana Lady Griz lost home heartbreaker to Northern Arizona

MISSOULA — In a roller-coaster test of will and determination, the Montana women's basketball team overcame damaging lulls in sticking with Northern Arizona Thursday. But the Lady Griz couldn't come up with the clutch bucket in the final seconds. Libby Stump's potential game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer fell...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KULR8

Montana loses to Northern Arizona in OT, setting up pivotal game at Northern Colorado

Montana and Northern Colorado will be in a different type of pivotal showdown than was expected at the start of the season when they square off 6 p.m. Saturday. The Griz limp into Greeley, Colorado, with a 1-2 record in Big Sky play following a 75-74 overtime loss at Northern Arizona on Thursday. The Bears are worse off, entering with a 0-3 mark after losing 77-56 to Montana State at home.
GREELEY, CO
KULR8

UM Western rallies around former basketball star in need

DILLON, Mont. -- Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. That's the sentiment shared by the good folks at the University of Montana Western. So, when news broke that former basketball star Paige Paffhausen (nee Holmes) was in dire need of surgeries following complications from childbirth, her alma mater jumped to action.
DILLON, MT
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE

