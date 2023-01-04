Montana and Northern Colorado will be in a different type of pivotal showdown than was expected at the start of the season when they square off 6 p.m. Saturday. The Griz limp into Greeley, Colorado, with a 1-2 record in Big Sky play following a 75-74 overtime loss at Northern Arizona on Thursday. The Bears are worse off, entering with a 0-3 mark after losing 77-56 to Montana State at home.

