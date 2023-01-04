ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Remembering Deputy De Moranville 113 Years After Fatal Shoot-Out

By Linsey Towles
 3 days ago

Jan. 4 marks the 113th anniversary of the shooting death of deputy Charles De Moranville, who was killed in the line of duty in Newhall in 1909.

The events that led up to Deputy De Moranville’s death began at 8 p.m. Jan. 4, when John “Arizona Jack” Allen, a cowboy and miner from the Imperial Valley, was having a drink at a Newhall saloon.

The 35-year-old drifter has a disagreement with the saloon’s keeper, leading him to draw a pair of revolvers. This action scared off other patrons, as well as the bartender, who escaped from a backdoor and placed a call to the constable’s office, according to SCV History.

John W. Allen or Arizona Jack mugshot in the paper. Photo Courtesy of SCV History.

The person to answer this call was Deputy De Moranville, who knew of Arizona Jack and was typically on good terms with him when he was sober. De Moranville arrived at the saloon on horseback only to find that Arizona Jack had fled with two flasks of whisky.

Gunshots along the railroad tracks outside the township drew De Moranville’s attention where he found Arizona Jack. According to Arizona Jack’s defense at trial, a gun battle ensued where he fired one shot at De Moranville, who was able to fire three. Two bullets grazed Arizona Jack and one bullet entered De Moranville’s side and killed him.

When De Moranville’s body was found, Constable Pardee was summoned. He called to downtown Los Angeles and informed Sheriff William Hammel of what occurred. The Sheriff climbed into his new Locomobile along with former Sheriff and then Deputy Sheriff, Martin Aguirre. At the wheel was Deputy Billy Frye, who was the operator of the Department’s first motor vehicle.

The quick apprehension of Arizona Jack, only one day after De Moranville’s murder, was partly attributed to the use by Hammel of his recently acquired automobile. According to newspaper accounts, Hammel and Aguirre covered over two hundred miles in the car and twice cut off Arizona Jack’s attempted escape forcing him back to the area around the Kellogg Ranch where Arizon Jack worked as a hand.

The Sheriff also employed another tool that would not become a standard means of apprehending wanted suspects in L.A County until decades later. He used the dog Arizona Jack rose from a pup to locate him where he hid in a large barn. Hammel sent the dog into the barn and he was able to sniff out his master as he hid under some sacks. Jack tried to escape the friendly barks of his dog by crawling off into the night, but Hammel found him and drew a bead on him with his rifle as Aguirre put him in handcuffs.

After initial denials, Allen confessed to the Sheriff that he shot the deputy constable, but claimed he did not know it was De Moranville at the time and only fired in self-defense. The case against Allen for manslaughter was largely circumstantial, and the jury, hopelessly deadlocked, failed to convict him of the deputy constable’s murder, according to SCV History.

Deputy Constable De Moranville served as a lawman for two years. He died ten days before his thirty-ninth birthday. He was survived by his widow and buried at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale.

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Three People Hospitalized After Shooting In Canyon Country

Three people were hospitalized after a reported shooting in Canyon Country on Saturday night. At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of an alleged shooting at an apartment complex on the 28800 block of Prarie Lane in Canyon Country, according to Michael Pittman, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Gunshot Victim Falsely Reported In Santa Clarita

A gunshot victim was falsely reported in Santa Clarita Saturday afternoon. At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a gunshot victim at the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue near Drayton Street, according to Sgt. Clark with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “We did get a call, the person called said his ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 shot, 1 fatally, near Hollywood Walk of Fame

One man is dead and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning. Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. All […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad

Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.  Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.  Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
ARTESIA, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year’s Eve. The department on Friday release body-cam video of the New Year’s Eve encounter in unincorporated South Los Angeles. The video doesn’t say why the car was stopped. But it shows the deputy threatening to shoot the driver, a young Black man, in the chest if he tries to drive away. The driver eventually gets out of the car and is handcuffed. The Sheriff’s Department says he wasn’t arrested but only cited for having a missing license plate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two men arrested after stabbing man to death in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Richard Budman | Taking on the Fentanyl Scourge

In a 24-hour period last month, there were six overdoses and one fatality from fentanyl, in and near Bouquet Canyon Park. The victims ranged in ages from 18 to 35. Fentanyl has become a nationwide problem but it has become especially prevalent here in Santa Clarita. City officials say there have been at least 31 local overdose deaths in 2022.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man suspected of attempted burglary at family home of Billie Eilish arrested

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

