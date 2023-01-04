Remembering Deputy De Moranville 113 Years After Fatal Shoot-Out

Jan. 4 marks the 113th anniversary of the shooting death of deputy Charles De Moranville, who was killed in the line of duty in Newhall in 1909.

The events that led up to Deputy De Moranville’s death began at 8 p.m. Jan. 4, when John “Arizona Jack” Allen, a cowboy and miner from the Imperial Valley, was having a drink at a Newhall saloon.

The 35-year-old drifter has a disagreement with the saloon’s keeper, leading him to draw a pair of revolvers. This action scared off other patrons, as well as the bartender, who escaped from a backdoor and placed a call to the constable’s office, according to SCV History.

The person to answer this call was Deputy De Moranville, who knew of Arizona Jack and was typically on good terms with him when he was sober. De Moranville arrived at the saloon on horseback only to find that Arizona Jack had fled with two flasks of whisky.

Gunshots along the railroad tracks outside the township drew De Moranville’s attention where he found Arizona Jack. According to Arizona Jack’s defense at trial, a gun battle ensued where he fired one shot at De Moranville, who was able to fire three. Two bullets grazed Arizona Jack and one bullet entered De Moranville’s side and killed him.

When De Moranville’s body was found, Constable Pardee was summoned. He called to downtown Los Angeles and informed Sheriff William Hammel of what occurred. The Sheriff climbed into his new Locomobile along with former Sheriff and then Deputy Sheriff, Martin Aguirre. At the wheel was Deputy Billy Frye, who was the operator of the Department’s first motor vehicle.

The quick apprehension of Arizona Jack, only one day after De Moranville’s murder, was partly attributed to the use by Hammel of his recently acquired automobile. According to newspaper accounts, Hammel and Aguirre covered over two hundred miles in the car and twice cut off Arizona Jack’s attempted escape forcing him back to the area around the Kellogg Ranch where Arizon Jack worked as a hand.

The Sheriff also employed another tool that would not become a standard means of apprehending wanted suspects in L.A County until decades later. He used the dog Arizona Jack rose from a pup to locate him where he hid in a large barn. Hammel sent the dog into the barn and he was able to sniff out his master as he hid under some sacks. Jack tried to escape the friendly barks of his dog by crawling off into the night, but Hammel found him and drew a bead on him with his rifle as Aguirre put him in handcuffs.

After initial denials, Allen confessed to the Sheriff that he shot the deputy constable, but claimed he did not know it was De Moranville at the time and only fired in self-defense. The case against Allen for manslaughter was largely circumstantial, and the jury, hopelessly deadlocked, failed to convict him of the deputy constable’s murder, according to SCV History.

Deputy Constable De Moranville served as a lawman for two years. He died ten days before his thirty-ninth birthday. He was survived by his widow and buried at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale.

