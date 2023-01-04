COLUMBUS--Columbus boys' basketball is off to a 5-0 start, and they said their defense has been winning them games so far. The program hasn't won a state title since the late 70s, and are playing in a very competitive Class B. But so far, defense has been their focus, and it's paid off. The defensive dominance has carried the Cougars past their early season struggles. The team has only one senior, and it's been a major learning curve so far as they try to overhaul their offensive system.

