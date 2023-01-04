Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Billings West hands Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season
BILLINGS- It's been nearly a month since the last time the Billings West girls played a game. December 10th, the opening weekend of the season was the last time they stepped on the court at the Golden Dome. On Thursday night, Billings West pulled away in the second half to hand Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season, 65-43.
FOX Sports
Parker has 18 as Portland State downs Idaho 74-58
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Parker had 18 points in Portland State's 74-58 victory against Idaho on Saturday night. Parker added six rebounds for the Vikings (7-9, 1-2 Big Sky). Jorell Saterfield was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to add 13 points. Isaiah Johnson shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
KULR8
Billings Senior, Billings Central have impressive Saturday showings
BILLINGS--It was a Saturday afternoon jam packed with high school basketball, starting at Billings Senior in AA, where the Lady Broncs were locked in a tight matchup with Great Falls CMR. It was close in the first half, Lauren Cummings made an impact for the Broncs, but CMR shot right...
KULR8
Columbus boys basketball focusing on defense as they build with young team
COLUMBUS--Columbus boys' basketball is off to a 5-0 start, and they said their defense has been winning them games so far. The program hasn't won a state title since the late 70s, and are playing in a very competitive Class B. But so far, defense has been their focus, and it's paid off. The defensive dominance has carried the Cougars past their early season struggles. The team has only one senior, and it's been a major learning curve so far as they try to overhaul their offensive system.
West Forsyth, Langston Hughes and Hillgrove day two winners of "She Got Game"
On the second day of the annual “St James She Got Game Classic” the West Forsyth Wolverines, Langston Hughes Panthers and Hillgrove Hawks all pick up wins on day two of “She Got Game Classic”
Oregon TE signee Kenyon Sadiq named Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year
Oregon tight end signee Kenyon Sadiq has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Idaho, the sports beverage company announced this week. Sadiq put up video game numbers playing at Skyline in Idaho Falls (Ida.). The 6-foot-3 athlete caught 62 passes for 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior.
KULR8
Huntley Project gets doubleheader sweep at Shepherd
We had a storied rivalry matchup Friday night between Huntley Project and Shepherd. The Red Devils are one of the top stories in Class B right now, with both teams among the best in the state.
Comments / 0