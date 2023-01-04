ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Billings West hands Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season

BILLINGS- It's been nearly a month since the last time the Billings West girls played a game. December 10th, the opening weekend of the season was the last time they stepped on the court at the Golden Dome. On Thursday night, Billings West pulled away in the second half to hand Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season, 65-43.
BILLINGS, MT
Parker has 18 as Portland State downs Idaho 74-58

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Parker had 18 points in Portland State's 74-58 victory against Idaho on Saturday night. Parker added six rebounds for the Vikings (7-9, 1-2 Big Sky). Jorell Saterfield was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to add 13 points. Isaiah Johnson shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
PORTLAND, OR
Billings Senior, Billings Central have impressive Saturday showings

BILLINGS--It was a Saturday afternoon jam packed with high school basketball, starting at Billings Senior in AA, where the Lady Broncs were locked in a tight matchup with Great Falls CMR. It was close in the first half, Lauren Cummings made an impact for the Broncs, but CMR shot right...
BILLINGS, MT
Columbus boys basketball focusing on defense as they build with young team

COLUMBUS--Columbus boys' basketball is off to a 5-0 start, and they said their defense has been winning them games so far. The program hasn't won a state title since the late 70s, and are playing in a very competitive Class B. But so far, defense has been their focus, and it's paid off. The defensive dominance has carried the Cougars past their early season struggles. The team has only one senior, and it's been a major learning curve so far as they try to overhaul their offensive system.
COLUMBUS, OH

