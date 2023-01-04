Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Missouri's 50-year-old urban legend of the stalking creature known as MomoCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Related
kjfmradio.com
The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana merges with HNB Bank
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The announcement was made Friday, January 6, 2023, that The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana is merging with HNB Bank. A joint announcement was issued by John D. Zimmer, President and CEO of HNB Bancorp, Inc. and Elizabeth Fry Matteson, Chairman of the Board, and G. Jackson Jones, President and CEO of Northeast Missouri Bancshares, Inc.
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 years
Farmers Mercantile Company building in High Hill, Missouri. The building is on the south side of Boone's Lick Road.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. I always had the feeling that when someone from an old general store said, come back, they meant it even if it were just for the chat.
kjfmradio.com
Man for whom Pike counties are named celebrates birthday
PIKE COUNTY — The man for whom twin counties in Missouri and Illinois are named would have celebrated a birthday Thursday (Jan. 5). It’s been almost 245 years since American explorer Zebulon Montgomery Pike was born in New Jersey. His story reads like an adventure novel. Pike grew...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
Hannibal BBQ Restaurant To Close For Good End of March
The announcement of the closure came from the restaurant's Facebook Page. Hannibal's favorite BBQ restaurant Wayne BBQ announced that they will be closing their doors for good and the end of March. Any gift certificate(s) you may have must be used by then. The post thanks all of the customers for the many years of being open.
KMOV
Neighbors complained of constant gunfire. One local city said it was perfectly legal, until now
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sound of gunshots has been breaking the silence in a local neighborhood. Neighbors say bullets regularly whiz past them and their children’s play areas. But it’s not a crime that’s plaguing them. In fact, one local town had, until recently, said it was perfectly...
FOX2now.com
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
muddyrivernews.com
Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One person dies in multi-vehicle accident in Linn
UPDATE: A Fulton man is killed in a head-on crash in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas White, 45, was driving on Highway 50, east of Hickory Street, in Linn, Thursday morning, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. White was pronounced dead...
939theeagle.com
Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment
A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
One Killed, Two Injured in I-270 Crash
A Florissant man was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Mazda CX-9, driven by 32-year-old Cortez A. Sanders of Maryland Heights, was stopped in Lane 3 of I-270 due to mechanical failure just before 10 p.m., when a northbound 2001 Chevy S-10, driven by 47-year-old Cecil R. Cole of Florissant, failed to keep a proper lookout, according to the Patrol, and struck the rear of the Mazda.
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Adams County Republican leader passes away
Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
khqa.com
22-year-old man shot in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
KMOV
Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say; suspect charged
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man charged after Callaway County meth bust
A Steedman man faces drug charges following a methamphetamine bust Tuesday morning in Callaway County. The post Man charged after Callaway County meth bust appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0