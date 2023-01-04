ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjfmradio.com

The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana merges with HNB Bank

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The announcement was made Friday, January 6, 2023, that The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana is merging with HNB Bank. A joint announcement was issued by John D. Zimmer, President and CEO of HNB Bancorp, Inc. and Elizabeth Fry Matteson, Chairman of the Board, and G. Jackson Jones, President and CEO of Northeast Missouri Bancshares, Inc.
LOUISIANA, MO
kjfmradio.com

Man for whom Pike counties are named celebrates birthday

PIKE COUNTY — The man for whom twin counties in Missouri and Illinois are named would have celebrated a birthday Thursday (Jan. 5). It’s been almost 245 years since American explorer Zebulon Montgomery Pike was born in New Jersey. His story reads like an adventure novel. Pike grew...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal BBQ Restaurant To Close For Good End of March

The announcement of the closure came from the restaurant's Facebook Page. Hannibal's favorite BBQ restaurant Wayne BBQ announced that they will be closing their doors for good and the end of March. Any gift certificate(s) you may have must be used by then. The post thanks all of the customers for the many years of being open.
HANNIBAL, MO
FOX2now.com

Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business

An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
HANNIBAL, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: One person dies in multi-vehicle accident in Linn

UPDATE: A Fulton man is killed in a head-on crash in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas White, 45, was driving on Highway 50, east of Hickory Street, in Linn, Thursday morning, when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. White was pronounced dead...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment

A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One Killed, Two Injured in I-270 Crash

A Florissant man was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Mazda CX-9, driven by 32-year-old Cortez A. Sanders of Maryland Heights, was stopped in Lane 3 of I-270 due to mechanical failure just before 10 p.m., when a northbound 2001 Chevy S-10, driven by 47-year-old Cecil R. Cole of Florissant, failed to keep a proper lookout, according to the Patrol, and struck the rear of the Mazda.
FLORISSANT, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Former Adams County Republican leader passes away

Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

22-year-old man shot in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
QUINCY, IL
KMOV

Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say; suspect charged

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy