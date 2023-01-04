It’s official: Mendocino Farms is coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek! They’ll be located right next to Sports Basement in a standalone building. Want to get a sneak peek at the menu? Check it out here. From the sound of it, we can expect all of the fan-favorite sandwiches, like the famous “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Pork Sandwich, as well as a variety of fresh salads and soups. If you’re excited about the arrival of Mendocino Farms in Walnut Creek, be sure to sign up for updates at their location page here. Stay tuned for more updates!

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO