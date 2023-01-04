Read full article on original website
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert
It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
sfstandard.com
Find These Rabbit Statues Across SF To Start Your Lunar New Year Celebration
As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, five giant rabbit sculptures will be publicly displayed across San Francisco for Lunar New Year. Starting this Saturday, the public can see this art project in five different locations in the city: Chase Center, the Asian Art Museum, Chinatown-Rose Pak Station, Union Square and Lucky Supermarket on Sloat Boulevard.
Another storm hits the Bay Area: Latest updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm system is set to move into the Bay Area Saturday, bringing the potential for flooding, mud or debris flow, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks. With much of the Bay Area still reeling from last week’s storm, this weekend’s storm could have further complications stemming […]
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
herecomestheguide.com
Love and Luxe: 12 Luxurious Bay Area Wedding Venues
Dreaming of an elegant event dripping with luxury? The Bay Area has no shortage of luxurious wedding venues. From a ridgetop winery with stunning panoramic vistas to a grand estate set on 40 acres of oak woodlands, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful backdrop for your lavish affair!
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
SFist
Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
beyondthecreek.com
Mendocino Farms Coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek
It’s official: Mendocino Farms is coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek! They’ll be located right next to Sports Basement in a standalone building. Want to get a sneak peek at the menu? Check it out here. From the sound of it, we can expect all of the fan-favorite sandwiches, like the famous “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Pork Sandwich, as well as a variety of fresh salads and soups. If you’re excited about the arrival of Mendocino Farms in Walnut Creek, be sure to sign up for updates at their location page here. Stay tuned for more updates!
The Almanac Online
Midpeninsula eateries hit by flooding face temporary closures
Flooding hit a number of Peninsula restaurants, including Mints and Honey in San Carlos, above. (Photo courtesy Mints and Honey, via Instagram.) Restaurants around the Peninsula experienced flooding during the wave of storms that hit Dec. 31-Jan. 5, with more rain in the forecast. Here are a few of the eateries that have been impacted so far that we're aware of.
KTVU FOX 2
More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could effect you
OAKLAND calif., - The Bay Area is bracing for another round of strong wind rain, and possible flooding. Multiple storm systems are expected to make their way to the Bay starting Saturday. KTVU meteorologist, Rosemary Orozco, said the first round of wet weather will dry up by Sunday. According to...
sfstandard.com
5 Bay Area Homes You Could Buy After Winning the Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is flirting with the billion-dollar mark. After no winner claimed the prize–which now sits at $940 million–on Tuesday, lottery ticket holders have another chance of striking it rich today when another drawing will be held. If fortune smiles on you, here are a few...
sfstandard.com
Korean- and Thai-inspired Spot Rises in the Inner Sunset
Two San Francisco food truck veterans quietly opened a Korean- and Thai-inspired restaurant called Kothai Republic in the Inner Sunset last month. Longtime friends Sung Park and Gof Sanguanwong are both Bay Area restaurant veterans who previously operated a food truck called Spork and Stix. With Kothai Republic, Park said he and Sanguanwong finally have the time and kitchen space to iterate.
SFist
Central Subway to Actually Begin Functioning as T-Line Starting Saturday
Yes, the time has come. Saturday is the day that the Central Subway will see its first day of full, integrated operation with the rest of the Muni underground system — and we're taking bets about how smoothly/terribly this will go, especially in the rain. The SFMTA doesn't exactly...
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
KRON4
Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some closures remain
Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. VIDEO: Transformers explode in San Rafael as residents …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/video-transformers-explode-in-san-rafael-as-residents-lose-power-in-area/. First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/first-bay-area-baby-born-in-2023-appears-to-be-in-walnut-creek/. New gun...
