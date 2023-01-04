Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: Shocking New Information Revealed in Episode Descriptions for One-on-One Reunion Parts 2 and 3
The TV Guide episode descriptions for Part 2 and Part 3 of the 'Sister Wives' One-on-One reunion episode sheds light on the upcoming drama within the Brown family.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of 'Married at First Sight''s Airris Beg Him to Quit Show
Airris is one of the new cast members on season 16 of "Married at First Sight" but, in this clip exclusive to Newsweek, his family is not happy.
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant
Anthony Cincotta, who starred in Married at First Sight Australia Season 9, and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. After splitting up with Selin Mengu at the end of his season, he began dating a co-worker named Kate. They announced the addition to their family on Christmas Day.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Little People’s Tori Roloff admits sleeping in separate bedrooms after claiming she feels ‘underappreciated’ by Zach
LITTLE People, Big World's Tori Roloff has admitted to sleeping in separate bedrooms from her husband, Zach Roloff. In the most recent installment of LPBW, Tori, 31, asked her husband, Zach, 32, to give her "a little more credit." Tori admitted feeling exhausted from her responsibilities as the mother of...
TV Star Tunisha Sharma Died By Suicide On The Set Of Her Show, And Her Co-Star Has Been Arrested
After Tunisha Sharma's death by suicide, her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
From Vacation Bae to Split Rumors: ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Kalani and Asuelu’s Relationship Timeline
In it for the long haul? 90 Day Fiancé couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have faced obstacles from the very beginning of their relationship — and they faced even more hardship when they returned to TLC for seasons 5 and 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Not only were they adjusting to life as husband and wife and parents of two children under 2 but they were also facing financial issues. All of that tension led to constant fights between the couple, which played out on camera.
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Photo of Face Immediately After Being Mauled by Dog: 'I Knew It Was Bad'
Brooklinn Khoury lost her top lip and parts of her nose after she was attacked by a pit bull in November 2020 Brooklinn Khoury is giving her fans a look at the severity of her injuries immediately after she was attacked by a pit bull in 2020. On Wednesday, the pro skateboarder and model, 23, posted a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked if she had any photos from the day she was mauled by the dog, which resulted in her losing her upper lip and part of her nose. "I...
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
‘1000-lb Sisters’: Who Is Tammy’s Husband Caleb Willingham?
Tammy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' wed Caleb Willingham in November 2022. The two met at an Ohio weight loss rehab facility, according to reports.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Have a Theory Why Meri Brown Hasn’t Left Kody: ‘She’s Doing It to Get Back at Him’
Could Meri Brown's decision to stay in her plural marriage to Kody Brown be part of a plot to get back at him? Some 'Sister Wives' fans think so.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, is caught 'manipulating Kody in real-time' in the season 17 finale when she excuses his behavior after he apologizes. Here's what the fans thought.
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Robyn Out on ‘Pretending’ and Feigning Ignorance About Family Issues
Janelle Brown calls out her sister wife, Robyn Brown, for 'pretending' she's never heard of Kody's estrangement with her children on the 'Sister Wives' Season 17 finale.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
Tammy Slaton is opening up about her life as a newlywed with husband of nearly two months, Caleb Willingham. "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I literally married my best friend." Slaton tied the knot...
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Compares Robyn’s ‘Weird’ Portrait of Kody to Michael Scott Photoshopping Himself on ‘The Office’
Christine and Kody's daughter Gwendlyn Brown thinks Robyn's portrait she commissioned is 'weird' and reminiscent of 'The Office' scene where Michael Scott photoshops himself into his girlfriend's family picture.
