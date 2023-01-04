Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Making sense of Coinbase’s post-settlement stock bump
The $100 million sum is the conclusion of a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services, which had been investigating the company for violating anti-money laundering laws and other legal requirements. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter...
TechCrunch
3 questions founders should be asking investors in Q1 2023
However, talk of a pullback in global venture capital has become louder and more widespread of late. It’s clear that the cash is not flowing as freely as it once was, and that has changed the landscape for ambitious startups looking to build and scale their propositions. However, a...
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
TechCrunch
Whoops! Is generative AI already becoming a bubble?
But as is the case with any transformative new tech, hype is sure to accompany growing adoption, and generative AI has garnered so much attention and money that many VCs already feel the budding sector will be the next bubble. TechCrunch recently surveyed more than 35 investors working in different...
TechCrunch
VCs are pushing startups — will their investors tighten the thumbscrews, too?
Given that the market has changed — and will likely remain a tougher environment for everyone for at least the next year or two — an obvious question is what happens now. Will the industry’s limited partners — the “money behind the money” — demand better terms from their venture managers, just as VCs are right now demanding better terms from their founders?
TechCrunch
NFT marketplace SuperRare cuts 30% of staff
“During the recent bull run, we grew in tandem with the market. In recent months, it’s become clear that this aggressive growth was unsustainable,” Crain wrote. “We over-hired, and I take full ownership of this mistake.”. TechCrunch reached out to Crain for comment. SuperRare raised a $9...
Citigroup cuts U.S. stocks to 'underweight', favours European equities in 2023
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup analysts turned "underweight" on U.S. equities on recession fears but were bullish on European stocks, saying much of the pessimism was already priced-in.
TechCrunch
Indian fintech KreditBee nears $700 million valuation in new funding
The new cash infusion is part of the larger Series D funding, which KreditBee said has now closed at $200 million. The new funding, led by Advent International, values the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at about $680 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. KreditBee, which also counts Mirae Asset...
TechCrunch
Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022
The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
European shares dip as media stocks slide, Fed worries resurface
Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dry powder’s slow fuse, landing page basics, generative AI hype
A definitive founder’s guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”. A definitive guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”
TechCrunch
Crypto is ringing in the New Year with new lawsuits and new chaos
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crytpo stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction and Happy New Year! As we kick off 2023, I’m curious to see if the crypto industry will be living the “New Year, New Me” motto or if history will repeat itself. Hopefully the former. Anyways, let’s get into it.
TechCrunch
Let’s keep our seed activity expectations in check
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. It is always nice to start a new year with a dose of optimism — as long as...
TechCrunch
Roku ends 2022 with new milestone, tops 70M active accounts
Roku’s active account milestone comes at a time when many companies struggle to boost user growth. “As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” said Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood, in a statement. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”
TechCrunch
After struggling with consumers, Magic Leap hang its hopes on enterprise
From the outside, certainly, it seemed like typically understated Chief Executive speak. It doesn’t take a business genius to point out that things weren’t working. It wasn’t a reflection on the technology, certainly. Those who’ve managed to try Magic Leap’s mixed reality headsets have been impressed. I spent time with the product at CES this week, and it certainly feels like the future.
TechCrunch
MeetKai launches new room-scanning tech and metaverse builder
This year at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, MeetKai is launching several new platforms geared toward metaverse creators and users, including a way to digitize 3D spaces and buildings using any internet-connected device with a camera. The 3D-digitizing service, called MeetKai Reality, can bring various objects and spaces from the...
TechCrunch
How global unrest will impact innovation in 2023
The worldwide battle with COVID, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the economic fallout of the COVID lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have together created a painful combination of a global recession, global inflation and unpredictable instability in the worldwide economy. All of these factors have led to belt-tightening in the corporate...
POLITICO
Tech to the global economy: Let's stay together
LAS VEGAS — Attendees at this year’s CES are sharply attuned to the sea change of the past several years in America’s approach to trade and manufacturing. It makes sense: Everyone at the country’s largest consumer-tech conference, from device manufacturers like Bosch and Panasonic to software developers, makes something. Their businesses are dependent on the dizzyingly complex trade network that underpins the global supply chain.
Stellantis to build U.S. firm Archer's air taxi, up stake
PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) will help build Archer Aviation's (ACHR.N) electric aircraft and increase its stake in the U.S. company, the two firms said on Wednesday, driving Archer's shares up nearly 17%.
TechCrunch
Frosty fundraising environment may change early startups’ DNA for the better
But for burgeoning companies capable of building business models that reflect current conditions and rely less on venture capital to grow, the frosty environment could wind up being a good thing down the line. While some sectors need to raise a lot of capital to build a viable business, like...
