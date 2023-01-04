ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Making sense of Coinbase’s post-settlement stock bump

The $100 million sum is the conclusion of a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services, which had been investigating the company for violating anti-money laundering laws and other legal requirements. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter...
TechCrunch

3 questions founders should be asking investors in Q1 2023

However, talk of a pullback in global venture capital has become louder and more widespread of late. It’s clear that the cash is not flowing as freely as it once was, and that has changed the landscape for ambitious startups looking to build and scale their propositions. However, a...
TechCrunch

Whoops! Is generative AI already becoming a bubble?

But as is the case with any transformative new tech, hype is sure to accompany growing adoption, and generative AI has garnered so much attention and money that many VCs already feel the budding sector will be the next bubble. TechCrunch recently surveyed more than 35 investors working in different...
TechCrunch

VCs are pushing startups — will their investors tighten the thumbscrews, too?

Given that the market has changed — and will likely remain a tougher environment for everyone for at least the next year or two — an obvious question is what happens now. Will the industry’s limited partners — the “money behind the money” — demand better terms from their venture managers, just as VCs are right now demanding better terms from their founders?
TechCrunch

NFT marketplace SuperRare cuts 30% of staff

“During the recent bull run, we grew in tandem with the market. In recent months, it’s become clear that this aggressive growth was unsustainable,” Crain wrote. “We over-hired, and I take full ownership of this mistake.”. TechCrunch reached out to Crain for comment. SuperRare raised a $9...
TechCrunch

Indian fintech KreditBee nears $700 million valuation in new funding

The new cash infusion is part of the larger Series D funding, which KreditBee said has now closed at $200 million. The new funding, led by Advent International, values the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at about $680 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. KreditBee, which also counts Mirae Asset...
TechCrunch

Black founders still raised just 1% of all VC funds in 2022

The latest Crunchbase data shows that Black startup founders in the United States raised around $264 million out of the total $33.6 billion in venture capital allocated in Q4 2022. That’s an uptick from the $178 million — or 0.43% — the group raised in Q3. In...
Reuters

European shares dip as media stocks slide, Fed worries resurface

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as media stocks were weighed by declines in British education group Pearson, while data suggesting tight labour conditions in the United States raised fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Dry powder’s slow fuse, landing page basics, generative AI hype

A definitive founder’s guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”. A definitive guide would have to include chapters like, “So you’ve hired the wrong person,” or, “Five ways to tell if an investor is lying to you.”
TechCrunch

Crypto is ringing in the New Year with new lawsuits and new chaos

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crytpo stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction and Happy New Year! As we kick off 2023, I’m curious to see if the crypto industry will be living the “New Year, New Me” motto or if history will repeat itself. Hopefully the former. Anyways, let’s get into it.
TechCrunch

Let’s keep our seed activity expectations in check

Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. It is always nice to start a new year with a dose of optimism — as long as...
TechCrunch

Roku ends 2022 with new milestone, tops 70M active accounts

Roku’s active account milestone comes at a time when many companies struggle to boost user growth. “As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” said Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood, in a statement. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”
TechCrunch

After struggling with consumers, Magic Leap hang its hopes on enterprise

From the outside, certainly, it seemed like typically understated Chief Executive speak. It doesn’t take a business genius to point out that things weren’t working. It wasn’t a reflection on the technology, certainly. Those who’ve managed to try Magic Leap’s mixed reality headsets have been impressed. I spent time with the product at CES this week, and it certainly feels like the future.
TechCrunch

MeetKai launches new room-scanning tech and metaverse builder

This year at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, MeetKai is launching several new platforms geared toward metaverse creators and users, including a way to digitize 3D spaces and buildings using any internet-connected device with a camera. The 3D-digitizing service, called MeetKai Reality, can bring various objects and spaces from the...
TechCrunch

How global unrest will impact innovation in 2023

The worldwide battle with COVID, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the economic fallout of the COVID lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have together created a painful combination of a global recession, global inflation and unpredictable instability in the worldwide economy. All of these factors have led to belt-tightening in the corporate...
POLITICO

Tech to the global economy: Let's stay together

LAS VEGAS — Attendees at this year’s CES are sharply attuned to the sea change of the past several years in America’s approach to trade and manufacturing. It makes sense: Everyone at the country’s largest consumer-tech conference, from device manufacturers like Bosch and Panasonic to software developers, makes something. Their businesses are dependent on the dizzyingly complex trade network that underpins the global supply chain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechCrunch

Frosty fundraising environment may change early startups’ DNA for the better

But for burgeoning companies capable of building business models that reflect current conditions and rely less on venture capital to grow, the frosty environment could wind up being a good thing down the line. While some sectors need to raise a lot of capital to build a viable business, like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy