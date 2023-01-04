Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month.

Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 29. He is facing four charges:

Traveling to meet a minor

Indecent solicitation of a child

Solicitation to meet a child

Exploitation of a child

The sting Conerty was caught in has been active since the summer and at least 11 other men have been arrested as a result. The sting involves officers posing as teenagers and arranging meetings with targets at a Paxton motel to arrest them.

Paxton Police officials said the operation is planned to continue into the new year.

