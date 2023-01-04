ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, IL

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

By Amanda Brennan, Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJWfI_0k3Tuowu00

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month.

Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 29. He is facing four charges:

  • Traveling to meet a minor
  • Indecent solicitation of a child
  • Solicitation to meet a child
  • Exploitation of a child

The sting Conerty was caught in has been active since the summer and at least 11 other men have been arrested as a result. The sting involves officers posing as teenagers and arranging meetings with targets at a Paxton motel to arrest them.

Paxton Police officials said the operation is planned to continue into the new year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WCIA

Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Stewardson man sentenced for attempted murder

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Stewardson man was sentenced on Thursday to 26 years in prison after he was found guilty in November of attempted murder. Chance Evans, 23, was sentenced for two crimes: attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The latter crime carries a one-year sentence that […]
STEWARDSON, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is dead following a shooting in the Garden Hills neighborhood Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Garden Hills Drive near Bradley Avenue. Responding officers were advised that there had been a shooting with injuries and found the victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjbc.com

Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting

BLOOMINGTON – A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney […]
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Police investigating 7 burglaries that happened to three different businesses

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — The Lexington Police Department is working with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department to solve seven burglaries for three different businesses since mid-November. The burglarized businesses were True Value Hardware, DaT Bar, and Mounce Automotive. Police say True Value...
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville man stabbed to death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police Department swears in new officers on Thursday

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department. “These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive

Update 6:12 p.m. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.” Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, said Kelly was located by the Sangamon River by an Illinois State Police air unit, which subsequently led first responders on the ground […]
MONTICELLO, IL
Effingham Radio

Man Sentence to 26 Years in IDOC For Attempted Murder and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons in Shelby County

The following has been released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office on their Facebook Page:. Following a contested sentencing hearing on January 5, 2023, Chance Evans, age 23, of Stewardson, Illinois was sentenced to twenty-six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Attempt Murder with a Firearm and a concurrent one-year term for the offense of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The Attempt Murder with a Firearm charge is a Truth-in-Sentencing offense that must be served at 85%. Day for day credit does not apply.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Gun violence down 50% in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released on Thursday its review of 2022, and chief among their findings was that gun violence decreased by 50% between 2021 and 2022. Department officials said reducing gun violence was one of three key priorities the department set for 2022. Their efforts succeeded in lowering the number […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Multiple phone scams continue at U of I into 2023

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The new year did not bring an end to University of Illinois students being scammed over the phone, as U of I Police report the first scams they’ve become aware of in 2023. U of I Police included four scams in a pair of crime reports released on Tuesday and Wednesday. […]
URBANA, IL
959theriver.com

Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign

The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy