Read full article on original website
Related
This New York Town Named Best Place in USA To Buy a Lake House
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like owning a piece of lakefront property. I say this from experience as my family has a cabin on a lake and it is the most serene and glorious retreat you could imagine. If you’ve been considering buying a place on the lake,...
Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside
If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience. “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
The Bachelor Season 27 Gives A Rose To Upstate New York
Another year means another season of “The Bachelor” on ABC. For Season 27, you can enjoy watching an Upstate New York native compete. According to Variety, this is the shows 27th season. Ahead of the premiere, the network has released all 30 women who will be contestants in the upcoming season with leading man Zach Shallcross.
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner
The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts
USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
New York State Is Banning One Popular NYE Tradition To Start 2023
When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, millions of Upstate New Yorkers will ring in 2023 with a champagne toast, but for those looking to party all night long, you won’t. For the first time since 2016, the New York State Liquor Authority is barring any venue from partaking in a coveted New Year’s Eve tradition.
This scenic train through the Adirondacks is returning in 2023
An Amtrak train route that has been named one of the “Top 10 Most Scenic Train Rides in the World” by National Geographic is coming back after a three-year pause. Adirondak service resumed just to Albany on December 5, but when it returns in full sometime in 2023, it’ll offer a beautiful ride through the mountains, from NYC’s Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station all the way to Montreal, Quebec’s Gare Centrale/Central Station, covering 400 miles in 10 hours.
A former Times Square street vendor has helped 3,000 Black New Yorkers learn to code, changing their lives
We Build Black offers free programming like coding socials, tech conferences, and coding bootcamps to help tech newcomers land a job in the field.
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
CNBC
Top 10 places in the U.S. to buy a lake house in 2023 based on vacation rental performance, home value and more
Buying a lake house can be a great investment, whether as a first home, a vacation house, or a potential rental property. Evolve, a vacation rental company, released their ranking of the best places to buy a lake house in 2023. The company used the following metrics:. vacation rental performance...
New Yorkers, Want To Be A Body Double for a Movie Poster?
New York actors now have an opportunity to let their body put them on the path to fame and fortune as a body double. If you don't quite fit this description there is a second opportunity and all you need is a good selfi. Backstage is a company that gives...
Brooke Shields Found Her Forever Home in NYC! Tour the Whimsical London-Inspired Property
From starring on Broadway stages to spending time with her family, New York City has always been one of Brooke Shields’ favorite places. The Suddenly Susan alum found the home of her dreams in the West Village. She and her husband, Chris Henchy, have created so many memories with their two daughters, Rowan and Grier, in the 20th-century abode.
Do You Know This Couple? Albany International Airport Would Like Your Help
Have you ever been so frantic during a rushed airport trip that you accidentally left something behind? It's happened to all of us at some point, and often it's something small but sentimental. The folks at Albany International Airport recently found an item of significant sentimental value- a wedding album belonging to a family who flew out in 2013. The airport is working hard to reunite the album with its rightful owners.
Who’s to Blame? Hudson Valley Couple Looks to End ‘Lost in The Laundry’ Argument
If you are in a long-term relationship you already know that there are numerous things that can lead to you and your special someone getting into an argument. Some say the longer you are together the more things you'll have to fight about! If you've ever been in a "lovers quarrel" you know that sometimes you'll to any extreme to win the argument...LOL!! Some couples will even ask their favorite morning radio show and their fans for some help in deciding who is to blame.
If You Live In New York State, It’s Important To Do This Every Morning Before You Drive
If you live in New York State, you know that winters can be brutal. The cold can drop down into negative temperatures when you factor in wind chill and snow. That's why doing this one thing can make a life-or-death difference. If you park anywhere outside of a locked and...
AP PHOTOS: Bear costumes, dance at popular Romanian festival
Centuries ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would don bear fur and dance to fend off evil spirits.
Legendary Actress, Beauty Queen Visits Hudson Valley Steakhouse
It looks like she had a fabulous night filled with delicious food and drinks. One of the cool things about living in the Hudson Valley is that there always seems to be a celebrity sighting at least once a week. Especially lately, 'Hollywood on the Hudson' has really been living up to its name.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0