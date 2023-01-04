Troopers see aggressive driving behavior leading to lane violations, remind us of their “Stay in Your Lane” Campaign. Come on folks — it’s 2023. Time to turn over a new leaf and drive a little more safely for your own good, and the good of those with whom you share the road. Especially here in the mountains, with twists and turns and avalanches — the word is to ‘slow down and stay in your lane.’

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO