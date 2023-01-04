Read full article on original website
A Conversation with Colorado House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie
This week, ahead of the 2023 Colorado legislative session which begins on Monday, Jan. 9, Ark Valley Voice participated in a Western Slope media gathering with House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie, who represents House District 13, which includes Chaffee, Summit, Lake Grant, and Park counties; an area that is designated rural or rural-resort land.
Colorado Spotlight on Human Trafficking
There are only 12 months in a year, so most months we are celebrating or raising awareness of more than one issue or need. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. From posters to coasters, from conversations to formal training, a new, statewide Colorado campaign will share the critical message: anyone can be a victim.
Colorado State Patrol Wonders — Is Road Etiquette Going Out the Window?
Troopers see aggressive driving behavior leading to lane violations, remind us of their “Stay in Your Lane” Campaign. Come on folks — it’s 2023. Time to turn over a new leaf and drive a little more safely for your own good, and the good of those with whom you share the road. Especially here in the mountains, with twists and turns and avalanches — the word is to ‘slow down and stay in your lane.’
