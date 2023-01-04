Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville boys, CCHS girls round out county tournament finals
The final semifinal day at the 2023 Chilton County Basketball Tournament saw the Maplesville High School varsity boys and the Chilton County High School varsity girls teams advance to their respective finals. The first semifinal on Jan. 6 saw CCHS run away with a 68-37 win over Thorsby High School...
Clanton Advertiser
Mustangs advance to girl’s final past Jemison
The No. 1 seed Isabella High School took down No. 4 seed Jemison High School 47-43 in the semifinals of the varsity girl’s 2023 Chilton County Basketball Tournament. Isabella’s Amelia Fjeldstad led the charge for the Mustangs with 20 points to help advance them to the tournament final.
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers rout Panthers to punch ticket to final
Chilton County High School punched its ticket to the varsity boy’s 2023 Chilton County Basketball Tournament with a 72-32 win over Jemison High School on Jan. 5 in the semifinals. The No. 1 seeded Tigers were led by Latavion Floyd with 18 points and eight rebounds to lead CCHS to the win over the Panthers home floor.
Clanton Advertiser
Column: Resolutions time of the year
2023 is upon us, and if you are like me, it seems to be here out of nowhere. 2022 was the fastest moving year of my life by far, and I think the transition to Chilton County was a huge part of that. The constant stress and worry about deadlines and making sure all of my areas of coverage are kept up to date has kept me on my toes and left me wondering where the time has gone. In just one month, it will be my one-year work anniversary.
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Dec. 29-Jan. 4. McBride Realty Company Inc. to Russell Drew Zuelzke and Scott Thomas Zuelzke for $30,000 for Section 32, Township 22 North, Range 15 East. Nancy Carlee and Walter Carlee to Carla D. Killingsworth for $10 for Section 3, Township...
Clanton Advertiser
Library to offer Reimagining School Readiness Toolkits
The Chilton-Clanton Public Library is hosting a Reimagining School Readiness open house on Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Chilton-Clanton Public Library is very excited to share this resource from the state of Alabama with our community. Reimagining School Readiness Toolkits are a free resource to connect...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Destruction of Property by Prisoner: City Street, Clanton. Harassment (Harassment/Intimidation): County Road 969, Montevallo. Criminal Mischief-Damage to Private Property, Theft-From Residence, $500 or less: 100 Block of County Road 457, Clanton. Methamphetamine-Possess, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended,...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Police Department
These incidents happened between Dec. 29-Jan. 4. Driving Under the Influence-Alcohol: I-65, Ext 212 NB, Clanton. Driving Under the Influence-Alcohol: 2200 Block of 7th Street South. December 30. Miscellaneous: 2300 Block of 7th Street South, Clanton. Miscellaneous: 2000 Block of Lay Dam Road, Clanton. Harassment: 1400 Block of 4th Avenue...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton discusses fire truck purchase ahead of price increase
The Clanton City Council discussed purchasing a new fire truck at its work session on Jan 5. A decision is expected at its voting session on Jan. 9 because the price could go up as soon as the end of February. The vehicle would cost $697,000, and there is currently about a two-year wait time for fire trucks from the manufacturer.
