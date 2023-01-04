Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Google is working on cross-device notifications to let you resume media playback on the move
The idea behind cross-device notifications is that you can start playing a playlist or a podcast in your car and resume the playback on your phone or TV. Currently, Google is working on supporting YouTube Music and Spotify for this cross-device playback system. The company said it uses a combination...
marketplace.org
Can AI chatbots like ChatGPT compete with Google search?
If you haven’t played with ChatGPT before, it really is amazing. It’s kind of like having a friend who read the entire internet. Type in a question, and it’ll type back a response. Here, take a look. Over a month ago, just about the entire internet freaked...
TechCrunch
Labrador taps the Echo Show to expand functionality for its eldercare robot
Toward the end of last year, the California-based startup announced that it was beginning to deliver its first systems to clients in the U.S. It also announced new backing from the Alexa Fund. Included in that news, was the promise of compatibility with Amazon’s voice assistant. While it’s certainly true that voice computing doesn’t make sense for every scenario, it really does here.
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to set up a landing page
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn. I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth marketing role at a large corporation. Instead, I have broken down how you can teach yourself growth marketing in five easy steps:
TechCrunch
MeetKai launches new room-scanning tech and metaverse builder
This year at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, MeetKai is launching several new platforms geared toward metaverse creators and users, including a way to digitize 3D spaces and buildings using any internet-connected device with a camera. The 3D-digitizing service, called MeetKai Reality, can bring various objects and spaces from the...
TechCrunch
Consumer Robotics Show
Welcome back to Actuator and happy first day of CES! This will never not feel weird to say – and not just because of the highly objective “happy” bit. One of the dirty little secrets of CES coverage is that – by the official start of the show, us reporter types have already been on the ground hustling for at least 48 hours. I flew into Vegas on Monday, and have spent the past two days meeting with startups and investors, attending press conferences and and covering smaller pre-show events that purport to offer a microcosm of the week to come – putting the teapot before the tempest, if you’re a fan of mixed metaphors.
TechCrunch
Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023
As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
TechCrunch
Brane X portable speaker packs a hell of a punch in a small package
The company’s first product is the $600 Brane X, which is opening for pre-orders imminently. The big innovation is the company’s Repel-Attract Driver (RAD). It use a combination of moving and stationary magnets to create a force that is equal and opposite to the force caused by large air pressure changes within a speaker enclosure. The result is the ability to move a large amount of air (and therefore punch a lot of bass around), in a small package that the company claims consumes 10% of the power that a conventional-tech subwoofer would.
TechCrunch
Urine luck: these CES startups want to take a closer look at your waste
Health hardware company Withings this week released the U-Scan in Europe, and announced it is working with the FDA to secure an U.S. launch as well. The product uses a hands-free system that can take up to three months worth of measurements with a single cartridge. Olive. Israeli startup Olive...
TechCrunch
Amazon Sidewalk adds new partners, plans to open to developers soon
For the most part, these four new partners are not exactly household names. Amazon’s Tanuj Mohan, the company’s GM and CTO for Sidewalk, however, told me that a number of new partners will launch over the course of this year. More importantly, he also said that Amazon plans to open up the Sidewalk network to developers in the first half of this year. This, he noted, will enable virtually anyone who wants to get started with building IoT products to order a reference kit from Amazon’s partners and get going in days, all without having to worry about connectivity.
TechCrunch
Did you hear? AnkerWork is going after the wireless mic market
The microphone includes high-quality audio and noise-cancellation technology wrapped up in a compact carry case, which includes a pair of microphones, and a USB-C or Lightning receiver. The package delivers up to 15 hours of battery life, and can recharge in just 90 minutes. The white cover pictured can be replaced with another color, to avoid fashion clashes.
TechCrunch
VR comes of age, as Rendever, a mixed reality startup focused on the elderly, acquires Alcove from AARP
Rendever operates as a B2B service — it works with care homes and other organizations to create customized VR experiences that are in turn used those organizations’ elderly residents — but Alcove is more consumer-facing and is currently sold as a service to AARP’s members. It describes itself as a “family-oriented virtual reality app”. Available to use on Meta (Oculus) Quest, the app is laid out as a virtual living room where families can “meet” and look at photos, play games, watch movies or just converse together.
TechCrunch
3 views: What does the future of social media look like after Twitter?
The newly Elon Musk-owned social network could continue zombie-shuffling for months or years for all we know if Elon Musk can scrape together enough advertising revenue to pay the bills — namely, the massive interest on the $13 billion in debt that he saddled the company with in order to buy it. Twitter could also declare bankruptcy and go poof — an outcome that Musk himself has said is very much on the table, and one that’s underlined by Twitter’s recent refusal to pay for everything from office rent to toilet paper.
TechCrunch
The pen gets smarter as Nuwa shows off its smart ballpoint and app combo
The smart pen uses three integrated cameras, along with motion and pressure-sensing electronics to take your ink scribbles, and digitizes them. The accompanying app keeps your notes safe, and it even manages to decipher your handwriting, making the notes searchable as well. The pen itself writes on any paper, and can keep notes in journals, notebooks, post-its… well, any paper, really.
science.org
High-gain, low-voltage unipolar logic circuits based on nanoscale flexible organic thin-film transistors with small signal delays
One of the circuit topologies for the implementation of unipolar integrated circuits (circuits that use either p-channel or n-channel transistors, but not both) is the zero-VGS architecture. Zero-VGS circuits often provide excellent static performance (large small-signal gain and large noise margins), but they suffer from the large signal delay imposed by the load transistor. To address this limitation, we have used electron-beam lithography to fabricate zero-VGS circuits based on organic transistors with channel lengths as small as 120 nm on flexible polymeric substrates. For a supply voltage of 3 V, these circuits have characteristic signal-delay time constants of 14 ns for the low-to-high transition and 560 ns for the high-to-low transition of the circuit’s output voltage. These signal delays represent the best dynamic performance reported to date for organic transistor–based zero-VGS circuits. The signal-delay time constant of 14 ns is also the smallest signal delay reported to date for flexible organic transistors.
TechCrunch
TikTok is testing a ‘sleep reminders’ feature that nudges you when it’s bedtime
Screenshots shared by product intelligence firm Watchful.ai show that the new feature appears under the “screen time” settings in the app. Users who are part of the test will see a new “sleep reminders” option. The app says sleep reminders will help you “know if you reach your sleep time on TikTok to help you get to bed when you want to.” After you select a sleep time, you will be reminded to close the app when the clock reaches that time. TikTok will also mute push notifications for seven hours after your sleep time to help you avoid distractions.
TechCrunch
TikTok adds video-scrubbing thumbnails to make it easier to find specific parts of videos
Since the feature is starting to roll out this week, it might not be available for everyone just yet. It appears that the video-scrubbing thumbnails are currently only available for newer uploads, as I was unable to see them on older videos. Although users have had the option to rewind or fast forward long videos on TikTok for quite some time now, the addition of video scrubbing thumbnails makes this process more intuitive.
TechCrunch
WhatsApp launches official proxy support for users globally
Choosing a proxy enables users to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely. WhatsApp says connecting via proxy maintains the same level of privacy and security the app provides, and that personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption. The company says messages will not be visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp or Meta.
TechCrunch
Let’s keep our seed activity expectations in check
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. It is always nice to start a new year with a dose of optimism — as long as...
TechCrunch
After struggling with consumers, Magic Leap hang its hopes on enterprise
From the outside, certainly, it seemed like typically understated Chief Executive speak. It doesn’t take a business genius to point out that things weren’t working. It wasn’t a reflection on the technology, certainly. Those who’ve managed to try Magic Leap’s mixed reality headsets have been impressed. I spent time with the product at CES this week, and it certainly feels like the future.
