Valorant Patch 6.0 release date is on the horizon as fans prepare for new content. The most recent patch for Valorant was 5.12, which affected numerous agents for an extended period of time. The agent that had the biggest changes was Chamber, who received a handful of nerfs. All of Chamber's abilities were tweaked, but his Headhunter (Q) and Tour de Force (X) were altered to dissuade people from spamming shots. The most recent agent, Harbor, was slightly buffed as well.

1 DAY AGO