Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Valorant Patch 6.0 Release Date: When is it?
Valorant Patch 6.0 release date is on the horizon as fans prepare for new content. The most recent patch for Valorant was 5.12, which affected numerous agents for an extended period of time. The agent that had the biggest changes was Chamber, who received a handful of nerfs. All of Chamber's abilities were tweaked, but his Headhunter (Q) and Tour de Force (X) were altered to dissuade people from spamming shots. The most recent agent, Harbor, was slightly buffed as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
5 Best Farming Junglers for League of Legends Patch 8.4
Sometimes a team will draft all pushing lanes and give very little room for the jungler to gank. In that case, a jungler who can efficiently farm jungle camps would be an ideal fit. Here is a look at some junglers who fit that role better than the rest. 5....
Comments / 0