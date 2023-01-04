ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Can Joe Lombardo show 'The Nevada Way' to govern?

By Pat Hickey
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

"Memo from the Middle" is an opinion column written by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey, a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016.

At his inaugural ceremony in Carson City, newly elected Governor Joe Lombardo promised to lead in what he called “The Nevada Way.” Describing his motto as something he learned growing up in North Las Vegas: “It’s a concept that as Nevadans if we believe in ourselves sufficiently enough … and trust one another to overcome adversity no matter the magnitude … we will never fail.”

Adversity being the staple of Nevada’s political menu in recent decades, it’s certain Joe Lombardo will be given ample opportunity to practice his governing mantra.

Throughout its history, Nevada has adopted terms like “Battle Born” (referring to our Civil War origins), or the “New Nevada,” the term past governors of both political parties touted in talking about diversifying the economy. The bet Lombardo is placing with whatever honeymoon-period house money a new governor starts off with is based on his definition of the Nevada way: “It’s safe to say we Nevadans are no strangers of hardship. It’s the story of our nature and the nature of our story … It’s rooted in the notion that no challenge is so insurmountable it cannot be solved.”

With a Democrat-dominated Legislature, a new Republican governor can be assured such a challenge awaits him following his inaugural day of pomp and circumstance and the obligatory well-wishes of his political adversaries. As poet T.S. Eliot penned, “There will be time to prepare a face to meet the faces you meet” — just not a lot of time before Lombardo delivers his first State of the State Address on Jan. 23. The governor is no doubt preparing for his face-to-face meeting with lawmakers on that night. Chances are, they will not be as welcoming as they were on Inauguration Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJJRs_0k3TtIvz00

A little prayer may help, or so he and his two predecessors (Brian Sandoval and Steve Sisolak) believed by attending Mass at St. Teresa’s of Avila Church on the early morning of their ceremonial swearing-in. Father Eduardo Gutierrez admonished the new governor “to recover important values for our state.” In his closing homily, the priest asked what every Nevadan should be praying for: “May leaders show no partiality, fighting for the common good and work for unity.” I suppose we can at least hope that invocation reaches not just the the ears of the Almighty, but politicians on both sides of the partisan aisle.

The longtime Vegas cop knows something about crisis management. One former governor’s deputy chief of staff and onetime head of the Department of Business and Industry, Mendy Elliott, thinks Lombardo is up to the task: “His strength is that he’s analytical. He’s run a big department (Metro Police) and knows how to manage successfully.” Elliott also believes leaders of both political parties will have their hands full this session. “Both parties at the Legislature are full of ideologues. How leadership controls their underlings will be the biggest challenge.”

Joe Lombardo appears to be aware of the partisan gulf he’s hoping to bridge: “I accept that there are political divisions between some of us. I realize, too, that in some places we are needlessly polarized.

Political philosophies and partisan differences contribute to the dilemma every governor faces. It’s our system — and for almost 250 years we’ve made it work in America. We should acknowledge as we do as parents that there are different approaches to solving problems. It’s not that one side (or one parent) is always right. Solutions come about when both sides hear what the other side is saying and decide for the good of the whole to agree on what realistically can be done. I realize from personal experience that asking Nevada lawmakers to behave like adults is asking a lot. Challenging for sure, but Joe Lombardo and truly responsible legislative leaders are going to have to do so if they want to find ways to solve many of the problems facing Nevada.

I asked the question in a pre-election column ( "Lombardo on partisanship, education and where he disagrees with Trump," Oct. 2) what kind of governor I hoped Joe Lombardo would be. I said then and I say again now: I hope he’ll be a “statesman” and not a partisan.

Boom and bust, battle-born, and sometimes battle-scarred is the Nevada that awaits Joe Lombardo. Such challenges can turn into an opportunity for a governor to make true on his promises. If it’s true as he says that “I am convinced our best history lies before us,” then Joe has four years to show us the Nevada way he believes in.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Can Joe Lombardo show 'The Nevada Way' to govern?

Comments / 14

Blue Wave
3d ago

He sure as hell didn’t show the Nevada way to sheriff, I have zero confidence in this clown.

Reply
6
Marlene
3d ago

He couldn't handle the job as Sheriff here in Clark County. As far as a statesman? Not after appearing with Trump

Reply(1)
3
Reno-Gazette Journal

