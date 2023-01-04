ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Chiefs-Raiders Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

Heading into last week’s game vs. the 49ers, the benching of Derek Carr invited concerns about whether or not the Raiders would play inspired ball vs. a top-tier defense. In the end, Jarrett Stidham made the most of his opportunity, leading to 365 passing yards and three touchdowns. He completed nine passes of 20 yards or more, with two of the plays reaching the 40-yard mark. More importantly, Davante Adams delivered a beast game (7/153/2) with multiple challenging catches. In the end, their overtime loss officially ended the postseason hopes for Las Vegas.
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KCTV 5

Three former Chiefs named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

CANTON, Ohio. (KCTV) - Three former Kansas City Chiefs were among 15 modern-era finalists selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The two most notable Chiefs listed were cornerback Albert Lewis and defensive end Jared Allen. Lewis spent 11 seasons with the Chiefs from 1983-1993, appearing in 150 regular season games during which he recorded 38 interceptions. He was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2007. This was the last year he was eligible to enter the Hall of Fame.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation

The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update

Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes unreal history after shattering his own record vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already putting the finishing touches on his 2022 NFL MVP award resume. On Mahomes’ very first pass attempt of the Chiefs’ Week 18 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the one-time NFL MVP winner connected with Justin Watson for a crucial 67-yard play. The Raiders secondary left […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes unreal history after shattering his own record vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Raiders owner reportedly ’embarrassed’ by team’s fans

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is reportedly “embarrassed” by the apathy of his team’s fans as they fail to show up for games. Davis hasn’t been pleased by how some of them act when they show up, either. Outkick reported this week that Davis is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star. The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious […] The post Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
