Heading into last week’s game vs. the 49ers, the benching of Derek Carr invited concerns about whether or not the Raiders would play inspired ball vs. a top-tier defense. In the end, Jarrett Stidham made the most of his opportunity, leading to 365 passing yards and three touchdowns. He completed nine passes of 20 yards or more, with two of the plays reaching the 40-yard mark. More importantly, Davante Adams delivered a beast game (7/153/2) with multiple challenging catches. In the end, their overtime loss officially ended the postseason hopes for Las Vegas.

2 DAYS AGO