ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ron Johnson suggested GOP Legislature could choose presidential electors following Trump's 2020 loss

By By Rich Kremer Wisconsin Public Radio
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

In newly released testimony, former Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Andrew Hitt told the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that Sen. Ron Johnson suggested the GOP-led state Legislature should choose presidential electors rather than voters.

The testimony was part of new documents, including screenshots of text messages to and from Hitt, released by the committee Monday. Hitt said the call from Johnson came Dec. 7, 2020, as former President Donald Trump and allies worked to overturn his loss a month before.

Hitt said he held a conference call with county GOP chairs and forcefully pushed back against false claims of illegal vote dumps in Milwaukee on election night.

"Ron (Johnson) called me afterwards," Hitt said. "I think he was a little surprised about...kind how forceful I was and said, 'You know, we need to — we need to have our Legislature choose the electors.'"

Hitt then texted state Republican Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Mark Jefferson about the call.

"Ron called me right after is now arguing for us to have the legislature choose electors," said the text to Jefferson. "OMG."

Jefferson replied by asking "What is he doing?" Hitt replied, "There is a huge amount of pressure building on them to find a way around the electoral college."

"How can he feel good about promoting that though?" replied Jefferson. "Does he believe we won here?"

Hitt told the committee he didn't support the idea and told Johnson that nonpartisan attorneys with the Legislature said the body didn't have power to unilaterally choose presidential electors.

In a statement sent to Wisconsin Public Radio, Johnson accused the Jan. 6 Committee of "selectively and deceptively" releasing text messages "to smear me."

"I have no recollection of the phone call referenced in the texts, and therefore do not know the context of any comment I might have made," said Johnson. "My goal since the November 2020 elections has consistently been to restore confidence in our election system. It is indisputable that there were a number of irregularities with that election."

Johnson pointed to instances of guidance documents issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commissions being ruled illegal by state courts.

Around the same time as Johnson's call, Hitt told the committee that Trump advisor Rudy Guilani and other allies were coordinating a meeting of Republicans at the State Capitol who would pose as presidential electors for Trump. Text messages between Hitt and Jefferson show the two were very skeptical of the plan with Hitt saying, "These guys are up to no good and it's going to fail miserably."

He testified his skepticism and concern was due, in part, to a request from Guiliani that the gathering of what the campaign called "alternate electors" at the state Capitol should be kept secret. Hitt said the request followed "well over a month of repeated misstatements about what occurred in Wisconsin" by Trump allies like Guiliani.

"And now they're saying no media, no heads up," Hitt told the committee. "And to me, I just thought, 'You know, that just seemed like they are up to no good and that the media certainly is going to find out about this.'"

The false Trump electors met at the state capitol Dec. 12, 2020, but had trouble getting into the building due to strict COVID-19 restrictions, according to Hitt. He said the group was let in by a staffer for State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point.

Two days before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Jefferson sent a text message to Hitt telling him, "Freaking Trump idiots want someone to fly original elector papers to the Senate President." Hitt told the committee it was "kind of nuts" how disorganized the campaign was.

Former state GOP Communications Director Alesha Guenther did fly Wisconsin's slate of false electors to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, said Hitt.

In June, the Jan. 6 Committee released text messages from a former staffer in Sen. Johnson's office indicating he wanted to get slates of "alternate electors" from Wisconsin and Michigan to former Vice President Mike Pence the day of the insurrection.

Johnson initially struggled to explain his involvement with the elector scheme and ultimately claimed he only introduced a Trump lawyer and his staff via text messages.

On Nov. 30, the Jan. 6 committee also released a transcript of testimony from Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in which he said he has spoken with Trump 10 times since the former president's 2020 loss.

Vos told the committee Trump never explicitly told him to try and overturn the 2020 election results, but it was implied.

On July 8, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the use of absentee ballot drop boxes was illegal and would not be allowed in future elections. Vos told the committee he got a call from Trump the next day and the former president said, "You now have all the evidence that you need to fix what's happened."

"And I reiterated the idea that we could not go backward and deal with 2020," Vos testified to the panel. "We could only use it as evidence to build support for our Republican candidates, because we had already adjourned our legislative session, to be able to build up the support for the reforms we should be able to enact in January with a different governor in charge."

But pressure and allegations of election fraud from Trump and his supporters led to Vos launching a taxpayer funded review of the 2020 election in July 2021. Leading the effort was former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

In March 2022, Gableman released a report that suggested state lawmakers "ought to take a very hard look" at decertifying the 2020 election.

Gableman turned on Vos when he campaigned for a Republican primary opponent to the speaker. Vos narrowly defeated the challenger in August and fired Gableman days later, calling him "an embarrassment to the state."

Comments / 0

Related
Rice Lake Chronotype

Former state GOP chair expressed concern about fake electors plan just days before participating

Then-Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt texted a colleague on Dec. 12, 2020, that top advisors to former President Donald Trump were "up to no good" as they discussed plans to use fake presidential electors to contest Trump's defeat. But two days later, Hitt and other Republicans met at the state Capitol to participate in those plans, casting what they portrayed as electoral votes for Trump on the same day Wisconsin's actual electors cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rice Lake Chronotype

Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are on opposite sides of issues like abortion and pushing for a flat income tax rate, they also are talking about forging a better relationship in the coming years than they had during Evers' first term, which saw the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rice Lake Chronotype

Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot

MADISON — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws, the GOP leader of the state Senate said Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rice Lake Chronotype

Quinn sworn in as senator for 25th District

MADISON — On Tuesday Romaine Robert Quinn was sworn in as senator for the 25th Senate District, representing parts of Sawyer County and all of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Price and Barron counties. He joins the 33-member body for a four-year term. “I swore an oath to support the constitutions of the United States and the state of Wisconsin, to faithfully discharge my duties as a state senator, so help me God,” said Quinn. “To the best of my ability, I want to be a voice for everyone in Northern Wisconsin as we bring Madison’s attention to the issues facing our rural friends and neighbors.” Quinn will serve on the following Senate Committees: Housing, Rural Issues & Forestry (Chair), Education (Vice-Chair), Agriculture & Tourism, and Utilities & Technology. He will have three staff members in Madison: Michael Luckey, Jason Vick and Ericka Braatz-Kretschmann, and one staff member in-district: Stacey Hessel.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy