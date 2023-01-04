Read full article on original website
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Mortgage payers face squeeze in 2023 after UK interest rate rises
Homeowners with mortgages will be among the biggest losers from the cost of living crisis in 2023 due to interest rate rises, while the wealthiest UK households will benefit from better returns on savings and investments, according to analysis by a leading thinktank. The Resolution Foundation said the way the...
Musk wants change of venue for shareholder trial
Lawyers for Elon Musk are asking for a change of location for a shareholder trial which is slated to get underway in two weeks.
