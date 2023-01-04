Read full article on original website
Colin Cowherd Lays Out Possible Aaron Rodgers Blockbuster Trade
Colin Cowherd explains a scenario in which the Packers would finally end the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay in favor of Jordan Love.
Sean Payton comments on Tom Brady rumors
Lately, the NFL rumor mill has been abuzz. ProFootballTalk recently reported that “the worst kept secret in the league” is that former head coach Sean Payton and legendary quarterback Tom Brady are going to join forces. Saturday morning, Payton took time to address the rumors that he and Brady would join forces during an episode Read more... The post Sean Payton comments on Tom Brady rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Davante Adams addresses Raiders future amid Derek Carr uncertainty
All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams confirmed Wednesday he wants to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders regardless of where quarterback Derek Carr calls home next season. "I wouldn’t have ended up here originally if Derek wasn’t here, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here," Adams explained, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "That’s my boy. I’ve got his back through everything. I think I’ve made that more than clear at this point and I support him in everything moving forward."
