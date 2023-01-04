All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams confirmed Wednesday he wants to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders regardless of where quarterback Derek Carr calls home next season. "I wouldn’t have ended up here originally if Derek wasn’t here, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here," Adams explained, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "That’s my boy. I’ve got his back through everything. I think I’ve made that more than clear at this point and I support him in everything moving forward."

