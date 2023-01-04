Fans rip NFL exec’s comments on Damar Hamlin reaction

NFL executive Troy Vincent praised the league’s response to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, saying the plan was “executed to perfection.”

But some fans called Vincent’s comments “self-serving.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the league’s executive vice president of football operations held a teleconference Wednesday, where he addressed several issues. He told reporters the NFL’s emergency action plan “gave our brother Damar another day to live. Another chance to fight.”

It’s true that the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills medical personnel, first responders and others deserve credit for literally saving Hamlin’s life after he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital , but according to ESPN, “progress appears to be made” in his condition.

Yet NFL fans blasted Vincent’s comments as an attempt to deflect criticism from the league. Vincent and the NFL have been under fire for how they handled the game situation. League officials appeared set to resume play , only to later call the game off. Vincent later called it “insensitive” to suggest the league wanted to continue.

NFL fans pounced on Vincent’s comments Wednesday.

“This sounds like the NFL patting themselves on the back lol,” tweeted Issiah Silva .

“Surprised he has not taken the fall yet for the call to play the game after 5 min warm-up. They have zero credibility left at this point,” tweeted Harlow Yates .

“Unfortunately our plan of getting players back on the field in five minutes completely failed,” tweeted Jason D .

One fan tweeted , “So when are we getting confirmation about the “5 minutes to warm up & resume play”??? Anyone??”

