pv-magazine-usa.com
Cow carbon credits announced at CES 2023
This week at CES 2023, taking place in Las Vegas, start-up company Melliens announced its cow carbon platform that monitors the carbon footprint of cattle and trades the credits in carbon markets. Carbon credits are tradable certificates that are intended to offset the amount of carbon emitted by the purchaser.
Four global trends in solar and storage
Each year, IHS Markit, an S&P Global Company, offers 10 trends in cleantech for the year. This year, solar and energy storage-related stories dominated the list. Below are four top trends in solar and storage in 2022. Distributed generation 45% of new additions. Distributed generation (DG), defined by IHS Markit...
Silicon Ranch brings in $600 million of new equity investments
Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based solar developer, capped 2022 with a $375 million equity raise completed at the end of the calendar year, with the developer intending to disclose an additional $225 million add-on round in the coming weeks. The utility-scale solar and storage developer capped off $775 million raised over...
U.S. Solar and Storage Trade Group Expands Board Leadership to Navigate Clean Energy Future
SEIA added six new at-large board members, including OMCO Solar, SolarEdge Technologies, Kinematics, Stem, Cypress Creek Renewables and GAF Energy. These leading companies represent multiple parts of the solar value chain, comprising project developers, manufacturers, inverter and energy storage suppliers, solar roofing providers, software service firms and solar tracking providers.
VSUN SOLAR honored as EcoVadis Bronze Award 2022: Ranking in the top 27% of the rated category
VSUN has been recognized for its outstanding achievements with a Bronze in Social Responsibility Governance at: ENVIRONMENT, LABOR & HUMAN RIGHTS, ETHICS and SUSTAINABLE PROCUREMENT. The EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment evaluates corporate performance through 21 indicators in four areas: environment, labor and human rights, business ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis provides...
BLM to hold public meetings mid-January for proposed 600 MW Jove Solar facility
The Bureau of Land Management will hold two public meetings for public comments on the Jove Solar Project, a proposed 600 MWac utility-scale solar project in southern La Paz County, Arizona. The two meetings will take place:. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m. at Tonopah Valley High School,...
Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Below are three solar generators that caught the...
Three solar industry trends to watch in 2023
The year 2022 represented a turning of the page for the solar industry. The beginning of the year was marked by lingering COVID-19 related delays, trade law enforcement, supply chain issues, and price hikes for components and shipping. Many of these headwinds led to delays and cancellations, and project deployments fell short of initial projections.
Sunrise brief: Polysilicon prices drop 54% since August
Schneider Electric launches home energy management system The Schneider Home platform’s five components include a smartphone app to help monitor and allocate energy resources. Space-to-Earth solar power to undergo testing On January 3, Caltech launched a PV array into orbit to test its ability to transmit electricity back to...
NRG Systems provides monitoring solution for largest PV plant in Canada
NRG Systems, Inc., a Vermont-based specialist in smart technologies, will provide Solar Resource Monitoring (SRM) systems to the Travers Solar Project, a 465 MW solar plant that is said to be the largest in Canada. The Travers Solar Project was developed by Greengate Power and financed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners....
Revamped rooftop solar enterprise sales platform reduced install times by 37 days
In 2022, rooftop sales platform provider Palmetto introduced an enterprise sales product called the Clean Energy Software Platform. The platform enables corporate partners like consumer brands, utilities, and enterprises operating in other spaces to enter the clean energy market by offering their customers rooftop solar. The enterprise sales software division...
Federal agencies receive updated climate guidance report
The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) released updated Guidance on Consideration of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Climate Change to help federal agencies better assess and disclose climate impacts as they conduct environmental reviews. This step was by directed by an executive order signed by President Biden in January...
Capitalizing on the Inflation Reduction Act
In August 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, hailed as the most significant piece of climate legislation in history. In a recently released white paper, “Capitalizing on the Inflation Reduction Act”, Reuters highlights the significance of the extension of the existing 30% investment tax credit (ITC), as well as the Clean Electricity Investment Credit and a Clean Electricity Production Credit, which are similar to the ITC and production tax credit (PTC) but are technology neutral. This paper looks at the impact of this legislation on utility-scale projects in the United States, energy storage, infrastructure challenges, and the threat of a potential Republican administration.
