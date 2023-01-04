In August 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, hailed as the most significant piece of climate legislation in history. In a recently released white paper, “Capitalizing on the Inflation Reduction Act”, Reuters highlights the significance of the extension of the existing 30% investment tax credit (ITC), as well as the Clean Electricity Investment Credit and a Clean Electricity Production Credit, which are similar to the ITC and production tax credit (PTC) but are technology neutral. This paper looks at the impact of this legislation on utility-scale projects in the United States, energy storage, infrastructure challenges, and the threat of a potential Republican administration.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO