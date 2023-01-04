Read full article on original website
Jakub Vrana clears waivers, remains on Detroit Red Wings payroll
The Detroit Red Wings remain tied to forward Jakub Vrana. The 26-year-old top-line winger found no taker for his services on the waiver wire, where he was placed Tuesday. He already is on a conditioning stint with the Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. It speaks to how far...
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN GETS UNCOMFORTABLE OVER CONTRACT QUESTION 20 MINUTES BEFORE PUCK DROP
When TNT secured a portion of the NHL's broadcasting rights, fans were elated. Their coverage of the NBA has been spectacularly entertaining, and the hope was that would carry over. Paul Bissonnette occupies a key role on their NHL panel - along with Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh...
NHL
Ondrej Palat Has Done All He Can to Prepare for Impending Return |FEATURE
Hopping over a bench for a shift in a hockey game is nothing new for Ondrej Palat. He's been doing it all his life, stretching his legs up and over the 40-inch boards from the bench to the playing surface. It's a second nature movement. But when his next shift...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned
The dramatic conclusion came five months after the country celebrated its last WJC title following a 3-2 overtime victory in the gold medal game against Finland on Aug. 20. It was the second straight gold medal for Canada and 20th overall. Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick...
NHL
Kirill Kaprizov to Represent Minnesota Wild at 2023 All-Star Weekend
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov will represent the club at the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 3-4, at FLA Live Arena, in Sunrise, Fla. This is the second consecutive NHL All-Star appearance for Kaprizov. Kaprizov, 25 (4/26/97),...
Detroit Red Wings suffer frustrating loss as special teams continue to struggle
The Detroit Red Wings were disappointed after their 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Special teams were the main issue, as the Panthers scored two power-play goals while the Red Wings went 0 for five on the man advantage. Coach Derek Lalonde said, “Our five-on-five, I’m not going...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took care of business on the road again on Thursday, outscoring the Devils 3-1 in the third period to win their second straight game of 2023. Jordan Binnington had a terrific showing in net, making 36 saves (his second-most this season) and earning career win No. 105 - moving him into sole possession of No. 5 on the all-time franchise leaderboard. Binnington also moved to 9-5-1 in road games this year, the second highest road win total in the NHL.
NHL
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Nedeljkovic looking forward to 'getting some games' in AHL
Instead, the 26-year-old goalie is bringing a positive attitude to his current stint with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate. "You never wanna go down a level," Nedeljkovic said after his 26-save effort in the Griffins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night. "But I haven't played in a while. I'm just looking forward to getting some games now and finding my game again."
NHL
Svechnikov Excited, Nervous For First NHL All-Star Game
RALEIGH, NC. - Receiving a phone call from the General Manager can be a nerve-wracking thing for most NHL players. Almost instantaneously minds wander, wondering what the topic of conversation could be. For Andrei Svechnikov, when Don Waddell's name popped up on his phone, the news was delightful. The Canes...
NHL
STL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (15-21-3) homestand continues with a matchup against the Blues (19-17-3) tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the contest:. 1. The Habs' first home game of 2023 didn't go as planned on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Rangers. Joel Armia scored the lone goal for Montreal. It was his first goal of the season. Head coach Gerard Gallant's squad scored three times in the second period courtesy of Chris Kreider, Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil, which gave New York a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. That ultimately sealed the deal. Chytil added an empty-netter late in regulation. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves in the loss. The Canadiens are 0-6-1 in their last seven contests. Allen will get the start again tonight.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview
The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:
NHL
SvoNotes: The light at the end of the tunnel
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. Make no mistake -- this exact moment is not a fun time to be a Blue Jacket. Columbus has lost eight of its last nine games and is entrenched in last place in the Metropolitan Division with an 11-23-2 record. Barring a historic run, one that seems even unlikely more than usual because of injuries that have knocked out some of the team's key players, a season that began with such hope will end without playoff hockey.
NHL
Devils Prepare for Afternoon Matchup with Rangers | NOTEBOOK
The Devils have one more game at home before a lengthy road trip out West. The Devils held an optional morning skate Friday afternoon. Eleven players participated. Forwards Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich, Michael McLeod, Fabian Zetterlund, Alexander Holtz and Jesper Boqvist, defensemen Kevin Bahl and Nikita Okhotiuk and goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.
NHL
Dallas Stars Alumni Association announces rosters for Alumni Classic
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars Alumni Association announced today the rosters for the ninth annual Alumni Classic presented by BMO on Sunday, Jan. 8. The game will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. following the Stars contest against the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center. The Dallas Stars Alumni Team...
NHL
On Tap: Karlsson looks to extend record point streak for Sharks
Panthers, Red Wings in Atlantic clash; Jets go for fourth straight. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Friday. Karlsson continues to shine for Sharks. The San...
