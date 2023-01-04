Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin
Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news
There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A friend and business partner of Hamlin provided an initial update on his condition and continued Read more... The post Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins Buffalo Bills via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game […]
Damar Hamlin Health Update: Buffalo Bills Say He's Still 'Critically Ill,' But Appears 'Neurologically Intact'
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday, the Bills shared an update on Hamlin's health via Twitter. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the tweet reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."
