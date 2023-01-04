Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday, the Bills shared an update on Hamlin's health via Twitter. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the tweet reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

