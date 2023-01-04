ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news

There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A friend and business partner of Hamlin provided an initial update on his condition and continued Read more... The post Buffalo Bills reveal massive, optimistic Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WGN News

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins Buffalo Bills via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game […]
ETOnline.com

Damar Hamlin Health Update: Buffalo Bills Say He's Still 'Critically Ill,' But Appears 'Neurologically Intact'

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday, the Bills shared an update on Hamlin's health via Twitter. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the tweet reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Comments / 0

Community Policy