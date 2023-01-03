ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Highway 1 closed to Big Sur as ‘bomb cyclone’ arrives

Caltrans preemptively closed Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur on Wednesday evening as a powerful winter storm hit the Central Coast. That segment of the scene road closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and there is no estimated time for reopening. The road had opened for more than a...
