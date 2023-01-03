Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
AOL Corp
2 tornadoes struck in SC during Wednesday storm, NWS confirms. Here are the details
Two tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports. According to the NWS Columbia, survey teams confirmed 2 EF-0 tornadoes in Lexington County. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the twisters. Survey work has been completed on the...
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
AOL Corp
Highway 1 closed to Big Sur as ‘bomb cyclone’ arrives
Caltrans preemptively closed Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur on Wednesday evening as a powerful winter storm hit the Central Coast. That segment of the scene road closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and there is no estimated time for reopening. The road had opened for more than a...
AOL Corp
Armed bingo hall patrons catch man who shot at women in parking lot, Florida cops say
An armed man accused of accosting two women outside a Florida bingo hall was stopped in his tracks when two bystanders pulled out their own guns, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Wednesday, Jan. 4, when a man began firing shots outside a business in the...
AOL Corp
Josh Shapiro taps a Republican who stood up to Trump to be Pennsylvania's top elections official
Pennsylvania's incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, announced Thursday that he is tapping a Republican who stood up to Donald Trump after the 2020 election to be the state's top elections official. As the vice chair of Philadelphia's Board of Elections, Al Schmidt was at the center of defending the 2020...
Comments / 0