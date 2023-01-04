Read full article on original website
What happened in health news the week of Jan. 2? | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies. A regulatory change the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made Tuesday will now allow the purchase of mifepristone and misoprostol from pharmacies. The 2-pill regimen used to end early pregnancies was previously dispensed by a few mail-order...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
New treatment for drug-resistant HIV shows strong results
Those suffering from treatment-resistant HIV may have a new solution: a regimen with a schedule not unlike getting a flu shot. The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Sunlenca, an antiretroviral medication for patients with drug-resistant HIV, that has a less-intrusive injection method and a longer efficacy period between doses. For people whose HIV infections cannot be successfully managed with other available treatments due to viral resistance,...
khn.org
Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds. Does Yours?
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
2minutemedicine.com
Monofilament suture does not reduce pregnancy loss compared to braided suture for cervical cerclage
1. Pregnancy loss was reported among 8.0% of patients in the monofilament suture group and 7.6% of patients in the braided suture group, with no significant difference between the groups. 2. Chorioamnionitis and maternal sepsis occurred less frequently in the monofilament group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Pregnancy...
Thousands of New York nurses prepare for ‘last resort’ strike as hospitals scramble to prepare
Thousands of unionised nurses from hospitals across New York City are preparing for a potential strike after the expiration of their current contracts in the midst of a “tridemic” public health crisis, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and an explosion of respiratory illness.Nurses have demanded better caregiver-to-patient ratios, stronger benefits and wages to keep pace with inflation, and solutions to solve chronic staffing issues in their ongoing contract negotiations after their contracts expired in December.On 9 January, one of the largest nurses strikes in US history will move ahead if tentative agreements are not reached at eight hospitals, including...
Dr. Saphier sounds alarm on FDA allowing pharmacies to offer abortion pills: 'People are going to be harmed'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier explained the potential severe consequences of providing easier access to abortion medication.
Justice Department sues pharmaceutical company for allegedly failing to report suspicious opioid sales
The Justice Department on Thursday alleged that the AmerisourceBergen Corporation, one of the country's largest pharmaceutical distributors, and two of its subsidiaries failed to report hundreds of thousands of suspicious prescription opioid orders to pharmacies across the country.
POLITICO
Amy Abernethy on fixing clinical trials
Clinical trials that are key to developing new treatments and medical devices have a lot of problems. Researchers struggle to recruit participants, and the people who agree to take part are often not diverse enough. That can undermine the results if drugs or devices affect different people in different ways.
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies.
CVS, Walgreens Plan to Offer Abortion Pills Following New FDA Regulation
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider Two of the nation's largest drugstore chains announced that they intend to sell abortion pills following the Food and Drug Administration's new regulation allowing the medications to be offered at retail pharmacies. Walgreens and CVS have both confirmed to CBS that they will seek certification to sell mifepristone in states where abortions are legal. "We are working through the registration, necessary training of...
Women's Health
How Does The Abortion Pill Work? Everything To Know About The Cost And Retail Pharmacy Sales, Per Ob-Gyns
On Tuesday, January 3, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a first-of-its-kind ruling that allows retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills in the United States. The decision comes in light of the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade and has the potential to expand abortion access. To start providing...
FDA to allow abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies. The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that...
NASDAQ
Teladoc (TDOC) Unveils App to Simplify Whole-Person Care
Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently introduced a comprehensive digital app that promises to offer personalized care and cater to the whole-person healthcare needs of individuals. The benefits of the app can be availed by selected clients from January, which will be further extended across the market by late 2023. The...
Castro’s ‘true believer’ spy didn’t care if Cubans and Americans died | Guest Opinion
Ana Belen Montes was the source of information about all things Cuba, says former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. We now know it was all a lie.
statenews.org
FDA's policy change for abortion inducing drugs won't affect Ohioans
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will make a pandemic era change permanent by allowing more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies, to dispense pills that are commonly used in medication abortions. The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. But this...
US News and World Report
U.S. Appeals Court Strikes Down Ban on Bump Stocks
(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down a rule the Trump administration had adopted following a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that banned "bump stocks," devices that allow people to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic guns. In a 13-3 decision, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Jet Medical to Pay Over $700K to Settle Medical Device Allegations
Pennsylvania-based medical device distributor Jet Medical Inc. (Jet) agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve criminal allegations relating to a migraine headache treatment, and Jet and two related companies agreed to pay another $545,000 in a civil settlement involving the same device. In a criminal information filed today in the Southern...
Healthline
WellBe Medical Alert Plus Review for 2023: What to Know
WellBe is a voice-enabled virtual health assistant that’s made by HandsFree Health, a healthcare company. After witnessing the challenges that many older adults face, the company wanted to find a way to reduce stress, provide more independence, and keep healthcare needs more organized. The answer was WellBe: the Amazon Alexa of the healthcare world.
How a medication abortion, also known as an 'abortion pill,' works
A new Food and Drug Administration ruling may make medication abortions more accessible — at least in some locations. We asked an expert what to expect if the procedure is done at home.
