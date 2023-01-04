ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 43

What happened in health news the week of Jan. 2? | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies. A regulatory change the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made Tuesday will now allow the purchase of mifepristone and misoprostol from pharmacies. The 2-pill regimen used to end early pregnancies was previously dispensed by a few mail-order...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
San Francisco Examiner

New treatment for drug-resistant HIV shows strong results

Those suffering from treatment-resistant HIV may have a new solution: a regimen with a schedule not unlike getting a flu shot. The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Sunlenca, an antiretroviral medication for patients with drug-resistant HIV, that has a less-intrusive injection method and a longer efficacy period between doses. For people whose HIV infections cannot be successfully managed with other available treatments due to viral resistance,...
The Independent

Thousands of New York nurses prepare for ‘last resort’ strike as hospitals scramble to prepare

Thousands of unionised nurses from hospitals across New York City are preparing for a potential strike after the expiration of their current contracts in the midst of a “tridemic” public health crisis, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and an explosion of respiratory illness.Nurses have demanded better caregiver-to-patient ratios, stronger benefits and wages to keep pace with inflation, and solutions to solve chronic staffing issues in their ongoing contract negotiations after their contracts expired in December.On 9 January, one of the largest nurses strikes in US history will move ahead if tentative agreements are not reached at eight hospitals, including...
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Amy Abernethy on fixing clinical trials

Clinical trials that are key to developing new treatments and medical devices have a lot of problems. Researchers struggle to recruit participants, and the people who agree to take part are often not diverse enough. That can undermine the results if drugs or devices affect different people in different ways.
People

CVS, Walgreens Plan to Offer Abortion Pills Following New FDA Regulation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider Two of the nation's largest drugstore chains announced that they intend to sell abortion pills following the Food and Drug Administration's new regulation allowing the medications to be offered at retail pharmacies. Walgreens and CVS have both confirmed to CBS that they will seek certification to sell mifepristone in states where abortions are legal.  "We are working through the registration, necessary training of...
JC Post

FDA to allow abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies. The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

Teladoc (TDOC) Unveils App to Simplify Whole-Person Care

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently introduced a comprehensive digital app that promises to offer personalized care and cater to the whole-person healthcare needs of individuals. The benefits of the app can be availed by selected clients from January, which will be further extended across the market by late 2023. The...
statenews.org

FDA's policy change for abortion inducing drugs won't affect Ohioans

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will make a pandemic era change permanent by allowing more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies, to dispense pills that are commonly used in medication abortions. The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. But this...
US News and World Report

U.S. Appeals Court Strikes Down Ban on Bump Stocks

(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down a rule the Trump administration had adopted following a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that banned "bump stocks," devices that allow people to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic guns. In a 13-3 decision, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court...
TEXAS STATE
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Jet Medical to Pay Over $700K to Settle Medical Device Allegations

Pennsylvania-based medical device distributor Jet Medical Inc. (Jet) agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve criminal allegations relating to a migraine headache treatment, and Jet and two related companies agreed to pay another $545,000 in a civil settlement involving the same device. In a criminal information filed today in the Southern...
Healthline

WellBe Medical Alert Plus Review for 2023: What to Know

WellBe is a voice-enabled virtual health assistant that’s made by HandsFree Health, a healthcare company. After witnessing the challenges that many older adults face, the company wanted to find a way to reduce stress, provide more independence, and keep healthcare needs more organized. The answer was WellBe: the Amazon Alexa of the healthcare world.

