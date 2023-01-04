The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider Two of the nation's largest drugstore chains announced that they intend to sell abortion pills following the Food and Drug Administration's new regulation allowing the medications to be offered at retail pharmacies. Walgreens and CVS have both confirmed to CBS that they will seek certification to sell mifepristone in states where abortions are legal. "We are working through the registration, necessary training of...

23 HOURS AGO