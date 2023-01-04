MONTROSE – The Cardinal wrestling team dropped two matches on Wednesday evening. They lost to Montrose 44-33 and to Swan Valley 42-35. Millington had five individuals that went 2-0 on the night. Dallas Walsh picked up wins by pin and void. Bryce Reed got a win by decision and pin. Joseph White earned his victories with a pin and a decision. Luke Sherman won by void and pin. Aiden Cunningham won by decision and pin.

MONTROSE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO