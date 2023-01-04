ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birch Run, MI

Boys Varsity Basketball beats Bullock Creek 48 – 42

MILLINGTON – After trailing the whole game, the Cardinals outscored the Lancers 19-7 in the fourth quarter to secure a victory over Bullock Creek 48-42. Millington was led by Brad Coleman’s 18 points and Bevin Hendricks’ 17 points. The Cardinals (4-2) will travel to Ithaca (5-3) on...
MIDLAND, MI
Cardinal grapplers drop two at Montrose

MONTROSE – The Cardinal wrestling team dropped two matches on Wednesday evening. They lost to Montrose 44-33 and to Swan Valley 42-35. Millington had five individuals that went 2-0 on the night. Dallas Walsh picked up wins by pin and void. Bryce Reed got a win by decision and pin. Joseph White earned his victories with a pin and a decision. Luke Sherman won by void and pin. Aiden Cunningham won by decision and pin.
MONTROSE, MI

