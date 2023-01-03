Read full article on original website
alaskareporter.com
State to update public on Kasilof boat retrieval
Alaska State Parks will update the community next month about the development of a drift boat retrieval on the lower Kasilof River, the State Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced Thursday. A release from the division says the public is invited to join the meeting either in person at...
kbbi.org
Thursday Evening 1/5/23
An Alaskan company is expanding Homer’s ability to recycle plastics by turning it into synthetic lumber; 2023 marks one hundred years since the completion of the 470-mile Alaska Railroad from Fairbanks to Seward; and Homer Council on the Arts, Bunnell Street Art Center and the Pratt museum galleries are closed for the month of January.
kbbi.org
Thursday Morning 1/5/23
Last spring, when many Ukrainians were leaving the country, a Homer resident was on his way in with the intent to build large off-grid kitchens to feed Ukrainian refugees. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.
kbbi.org
Friday Morning 1/6/23
An Alaskan company is expanding Homer’s ability to recycle plastics by turning it into synthetic lumber. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty...
kbbi.org
Homer welcomes its first baby of 2023
Fractal Mic had just arrived at his job at the Best Western in Homer on Wednesday morning, four days into the new year, when his partner, Tenaya Boone, walked in. “She was coming up to have some pancakes and bam,” he said. “I clocked in so I could get ready to do prep and breakfast and she was like, ‘Yeah, my water broke.’”
kdll.org
Building community with recycled synthetic lumber: A new Alaskan business is helping Homer recycle more plastic
Pulling back the brush up above the tideline during a beach clean up effort in Prince William Sound, Patrick Simpson was astounded to see a kaleidoscope of shredded plastic. Growing up in Cordova, and the son of a fisherman, beach debris wasn’t new to Simpson, but seeing this tangle of tiny plastic pieces felt different.
kbbi.org
Homer activist works to bring ‘30 to 50 thousand’ meals a month to Ukrainian refugees
Last spring, when many Ukrainians were leaving the country, Lucas Wilcox was on his way in. Russia had invaded eastern Ukraine two months earlier. It was mid-April and the 40-year-old Homer resident was on a train traveling from Poland to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Wilcox was traveling into the country with a mission: to build large off-grid kitchens to feed Ukrainian refugees.
