Texas State

americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
CBS Austin

Mom of Texas man held in China for a decade reacts to Brittany Griner's release

AUSTIN, Texas — The release of Brittany Griner brings disappointment to the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongly detained abroad. Brittany Griner and Texan Mark Swidan, who is currently held in China, are among 60 Americans who are hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James w. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of Americans imprisoned abroad.
Outsider.com

Historic Wall Uncovered by Rio Grande River at Big Bend National Park

Officials at Big Bend National Park have made an exciting discovery at Texas’ largest national park. According to the National Park Service, a nearly century-old rock wall was recently found by the park’s Rio Grande River. The discovery comes after several high-water events over the last several months.
Ash Jurberg

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
Mint Message

An Intro To The Gulf Cartel: One of the oldest modern organized crime organizations

I have written about drug cartels before - usually in the context of how libertarian communities like the Neozapatistas are able to fight them off with an anarchist army where volunteers under a system without a monopoly on violence successfully fight off authoritarians trying to wipe them out - but this is an introduction to a powerful drug cartel that has been around for over ninety years. The Gulf Cartel is a powerful criminal organization that was founded all the way back in the nineteen thirties, making it one of the oldest organized crime organizations in both the country of Mexico and the North American continent as a whole.
Ash Jurberg

Texas state employee charged with smuggling migrants to Houston

A trio, including a former Texas state employee, are due to face federal charges this month for smuggling illegal immigrants to Houston. Federal authorities allege Bernice Annette Garza, a former state employee, had been using her official government vehicle from the Star County district attorney’s office for the operation.
Narcity USA

A TikToker Roasted Texas Drivers For Being Aggressive & So Many Texans Actually Agree

Texas is a giant state known for laborious daily commutes and road trips, so it's only customary for Texans to call out the shenanigans they experience on the road. TikTok user Makala Khur (@nursepilotmakala.k) recently joked in a viral video about how Lone Star State drivers regularly speed. According to the content creator, many of these drivers see speed limit signs as a suggestion of how fast you can go.
Ash Jurberg

Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.
dallasexpress.com

North Texas 2-Year-Old Traveling the World

Max Carter, a 2-year-old from Frisco, is about to be the youngest American to visit every continent. Crazier still, Max’s bags were packed and ready to go before his first words were spoken. His mother, Lesley Carter, began planning trips while she was pregnant. She told The Dallas Express...
The Associated Press

Handicraft vendors block roads to Mexico's Chichen Itza ruin

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of handicraft vendors in southern Mexico blocked access roads to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza for the third day Wednesday. The vendors are mainly Mayans from nearby towns who have long sold goods at the entrances and parking lots at the ruin site. They accuse guards at the ruins of discriminating and violating their rights as descendants of the Maya people who built the temples more than 1,200 years ago. “They prohibit the vendors there from speaking Maya,” said Arturo Ciau Puc, an activist with a local farm group known as CIOAC. “Just because we are Indigenous doesn’t mean we should be treated like second-class citizens.” Protesters held up signs reading “No More Harassment of Artisans” at some of the roadblocks.
