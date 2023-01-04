Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
WJHG-TV
Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.
wtvy.com
Deputy terminated, arrested on theft charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy is in custody after officials say he stole money from an inmate. On Dec. 16, deputies with Walton County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation was launched into former deputy Jordan Tyler Rogers, 37, who worked at Walton County Jail. During the investigation,...
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment
Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off. Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 5, 2023
James Burns, 53, Altha, Florida: Sexual battery- victim less than 12-years-old, lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Witzman, 49, Sneads, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Sneads Police Department. Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle: Sneads Police Department.
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
wtvy.com
Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence. She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child. Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in...
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. 45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
WJHG-TV
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies see a rise in drug activity
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.
YAHOO!
Two Panama City Beach men charged with making and setting off explosive device
PANAMA CITY BEACH − Law enforcement officials arrested two local men on Thursday on charges of making and setting off an explosive device. According to a press release from the Panama City Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Vasyl Shanta and 19-year-old Samuel Hall were arrested Tuesday after they set off a home-made explosive device near Beach Scene, a retail store located off Hutchinson Boulevard.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 4 for Felony Drug Offenses
Two unrelated traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Washington County over the weekend. On Friday, December 30th, 2022, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near Buckhorn Blvd. and Peppervine Place. Once initiated, deputies witness an object being tossed out of the passenger...
wtvy.com
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for January 4, 2023
Brandon Hargrove: Violation of state probation- arraigned, no bond. Daniel Farkash: Hold for Bay County- no bond. Breyuanna Hall: Failure to appear- Sentenced to 60 days in jail with eight days’ time served and a $370 fine and $23.21 restitution. Torence Clemmons: Selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a...
WJHG-TV
Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into at least five places in northern Walton County. Residents in the small town of Glendale said they were shocked to find out homes, two churches, and a local business...
WJHG-TV
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
wdhn.com
Geneva officers respond to the lawsuit filed against them in federal court
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Geneva police officers accused of ignoring the condition of a man in medical distress have responded to a federal lawsuit filed against them by the family of the man who died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson says it all started last May when...
UPDATE: No charges filed in Wash Co. killing
We’ve updated this story at 5:30 with new information A Washington County couple’s marriage ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said shortly before 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Tiger Trail, just north of Crystal Lake. When deputies got there, Crews said they […]
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 30, 2022- January 2, 2023
Ethan Parris, 19, Alford, Florida: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana concentrate, possession of prescription medication without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. David Dickens, 34, Sneads, Florida: Trespass after warning: Jackson County...
