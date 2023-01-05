Bay Area Level 5 storm: More than 65K customers without power, PG&E says
PG&E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Wednesday as a result of an atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area. Strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible which will easily topple water-logged trees and create power outages, according to ABC7's Drew Tuma. Wednesday's storm was a Level 5, according to the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale . ABC7 meteorologists say the storm was the strongest Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest was between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, every region is reporting power outages. Here's a breakdown : San Francisco : 2,203 Peninsula : 17,190 North Bay : 24,127 East Bay : 15,334 South Bay : 7,587 Total : 66,441 This story is developing. Check back for updates. For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
