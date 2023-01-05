ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

Bay Area Level 5 storm: More than 65K customers without power, PG&E says

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pgmtl_0k3SPoys00

PG&E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Wednesday as a result of an atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area.

Strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible which will easily topple water-logged trees and create power outages, according to ABC7's Drew Tuma.

Wednesday's storm was a Level 5, according to the ABC7
Storm Impact Scale .

ABC7 meteorologists say the storm was the strongest Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest was between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, every region is reporting power outages.

Here's a breakdown :

San Francisco : 2,203

Peninsula : 17,190

North Bay : 24,127

East Bay : 15,334

South Bay : 7,587

Total
: 66,441

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0k3SPoys00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages

MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to.  "Today is very exciting for us...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides Monday as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks

In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Wet weather affecting BART travel times

(KRON) – This weekend's storm is already affecting BART and its passengers. Trains are moving at slower speeds due to wet weather. BART is advising riders to add 20 minutes to their travel time. KRON On is streaming news live now The entire San Francisco Bay Area is under a Flood Watch from Sunday through […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy