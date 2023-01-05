Bay Area Level 5 storm: More than 65K customers without power, PG&E says

PG&E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Wednesday as a result of an atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area.

Strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible which will easily topple water-logged trees and create power outages, according to ABC7's Drew Tuma.

Wednesday's storm was a Level 5, according to the ABC7

ABC7 meteorologists say the storm was the strongest Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest was between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, every region is reporting power outages.

Here's a breakdown :

: 2,203

: 17,190

: 24,127

: 15,334

: 7,587

: 66,441